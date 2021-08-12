The Root Canal market is projected to reach US$ 1,388.29 million by 2028 from US$ 1,018.21 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Root Canal Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product ; End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128432/?utm_source=GNW

29 million by 2028 from US$ 1,018.21 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, many cities are shutting down, causing treatments and doctors/dentist appointment cancellation.The patients suffering from critical dental issues need physical attention and need to perform procedures in the clinics.



The procedure includes root canal obturation, cavity lining, tooth cavity treatments, and others.Among chronic health conditions, dental diseases are one of the most preventable public health challenges in the US.



Oral and dental care becoming more advanced and smarter in the country.According to the CDC, adults aged 35–44 years with less than a high school education experience untreated tooth decay nearly three times that of adults with at least some college education.



Moreover, 47.2% of the US adults have some form of periodontal disease. About 70% adults aged 65 and older have periodontal disease. Thus, due to the rising intensity of the pandemic, the patients are not able to visit the dental clinics, the limited/uneven availability of dental staffs and such other factors have an impact on the market.

The global Root Canal market is segmented on the bases of product, and end-user Based on product.In 2021, the consumables segment held the largest share of the market, by product.



The consumables segment of root canal market is also expected to witness fastest CAGR during 2021 to 2028. into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. In 2021, the dental clinics segment held the largest share of the market, by end user. Whereas the hospitals segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the coming years.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and National Health and Wellness are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the root canal market.

.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128432/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________