Global Netherton Syndrome Market 2021-2030 Featuring Major Players - Lifemax Laboratories and AnaptysBio

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherton Syndrome Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 'Netherton Syndrome - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Netherton Syndrome in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.



Netherton Syndrome Epidemiology



The Netherton Syndrome epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends, along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical and forecasted Netherton Syndrome epidemiology segmented as the prevalent population of Netherton Syndrome and severity-specific cases of Netherton Syndrome. The report includes the prevalent scenario of Netherton Syndrome in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.



Country-wise Netherton Syndrome Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the Netherton Syndrome epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The prevalent population of Netherton Syndrome in the 7MM countries was estimated to be 3,411 cases in 2020.



Netherton Syndrome Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Netherton Syndrome report encloses the detailed analysis of Netherton Syndrome marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III, Phase-II/III, Phase-II, and Phase-I/II) pipeline drugs. It also helps understand the Netherton Syndrome clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



Over the past years, treatment options for NS have not evolved; current approaches are all limited to symptomatic relief or supportive care with marginal efficacy and undesirable side effects. A gentle/soft non-detergent liquid cleansing oil, preferably with an acidic pH (5) to counteract overactive serine proteases, is recommended for daily bath and/or shower. Liberal use of bland emollients along with topical corticosteroids and calcineurin inhibitors (tacrolimus and pimecrolimus) for inflammatory skin lesions is also advisable. However, topical corticosteroids carry a risk of increased systemic absorption due to skin barrier defects.



Topical tacrolimus has shown efficacy in NS patients, with daily applications reducing erythema. However, their dose and frequency of use should be strictly monitored to avoid toxicity due to systemic absorption, additional barrier damage, or possible persistence of lesions. Oral acitretin has also been demonstrated to improve cutaneous lesions and foster hair growth in regions of alopecia associated with the disease.

Furthermore, Narrowband UVB (NB-UVB) phototherapy and psoralen UVA therapy may improve the cutaneous lesion. The adverse effects of NB-UVB phototherapy have been linked to dose and frequency; while erythemal doses damage the barrier, suberythemal doses enhance barrier function and production of antimicrobial peptides



Netherton Syndrome Market Outlook



The Netherton Syndrome market outlook of the report builds a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Netherton Syndrome market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of Netherton Syndrome market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need for the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



Due to the nature of the disease, over-the-counter (OTC) products like moisturizers and topical emollients are often used by patients either self-prescribed or at the discretion of the treating physician. The forecast, however, only considers active treatment being prescribed. The launch of the key assets (LM-030 and Imsidolimab) during the forecast period (2018-2030) would significantly fuel the market. Also, considering the high unmet needs prevailing the treatment, the willingness to pay for efficient treatment is high among the consumers, which will add to the market growth.



Key Findings



This section includes a glimpse of the Netherton Syndrome market in the 7MM. The market size of Netherton Syndrome in the seven major markets was USD 14.6 million in 2020.



Netherton Syndrome Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2018-2030. The analysis covers Netherton Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and drug sales.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and allow the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase III, Phase II/III, Phase II, and Phase I/II stage. It also analyses Netherton Syndrome key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Major players include Lifemax Laboratories and AnaptysBio, whose key products are expected to get launched in the US market by 20XX.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing, and patent details for Netherton Syndrome emerging therapies.



KOL Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinion working in the Netherton Syndrome domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Netherton Syndrome market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs a Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the Netherton Syndrome market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Netherton Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Netherton Syndrome in 2018

3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Netherton Syndrome in 2030



4. Executive Summary of Netherton Syndrome



5. Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Clinical Manifestations

5.3. Pathogenesis

5.4. Diagnosis

5.5. Treatment of Netherton Syndrome (NS)



6. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. 7MM Total Prevalent Population of Netherton Syndrome

6.3. Epidemiology of Netherton Syndrome

6.4. The United States

6.5. EU5

6.5.1. Germany

6.5.2. France

6.5.3. Italy

6.5.4. Spain

6.5.5. United Kingdom

6.6. Japan



7. Organizations contributing toward the fight against NS



8. Patient Journey 59



9. Case Study



10. Emerging Drugs

10.1. Key Cross: Emerging Therapies

10.2. LM-030: Lifemax Laboratories

10.3. Imsidolimab: AnaptysBio



11. Other Assets

11.1. Key Cross: Other Assets

11.2. Ustekinumab: Janssen Biotech

11.3. Secukinumab: Northwestern University

11.4. Dupilumab: University Hospital



12. Netherton Syndrome: 7 Major Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Size of Netherton Syndrome in 7MM

12.3. Market Outlook

12.4. United States Market Size

12.4.1. Total Market Size of Netherton Syndrome in the United States

12.4.2. Market Size of Netherton Syndrome by Therapies in the United States

12.5. EU-5 Market Size

12.6. Germany

12.7. France

12.8. Italy

12.9. Spain

12.10. United Kingdom

12.11. Japan

13. KOL Views



14. Market Drivers



15. Market Barrier



16. SWOT Analysis



17. Unmet Needs



18. Appendix





Companies Mentioned

Lifemax Laboratories

AnaptysBio

Janssen Biotech

Northwestern University

University Hospital

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hhy10y