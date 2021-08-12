New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pediatric MRI Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type [Functional Brain MRI, Cardiac MRI, 4D MRI, and Others], Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128428/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, the use of MRI simulators to adapt children to MRI scanners is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, the safety challenges associated with pediatric MRI hinder the market growth. The pediatric MRI market witnessed some shortfall at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak crisis owing to the disruptions in supply chain and demand due to lockdown announced by most European countries. Market players and end-users experienced losses in their business due to the temporary shutdown of industries in various regions.

The global pediatric MRI market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user.Based on type, the market is segmented into functional brain MRI (fMRI), cardiac MRI, 4D MRI, and others.



The functional brain MRI (fMRI) segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2021.However, the 4D MRI segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2021–2028.



By application, the market is segmented into cardiology, orthopedics, neurology, oncology, and others.The neurology segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2021.



However, the orthopedics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Center for Devices and Radiological Health are a few primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the pediatric MRI market.

