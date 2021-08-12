Insights on the Secondhand Luxury Goods Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Demography, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secondhand Luxury Goods Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global secondhand luxury goods market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Secondhand luxury goods refer to the high-end and premium items that are purchased by the second or later end user. These goods commonly include antique furniture, artworks, jewelry, footwear, apparel, and fashion accessories, such as bags, watches, etc. Various luxury goods are usually durable with an extended warranty period which makes them suitable for the resale market. Furthermore, the re-selling of unwanted goods instead of discarding them also provides economic benefits to the seller. Additionally, secondhand luxury goods help in minimizing the dependence on high-quality raw materials for manufacturing new products along with reducing waste production levels. Generally, secondhand luxury goods are sold at auctions, charity events, bazaar-style fundraisers, privately-owned consignment shops, etc.
Global Secondhand Luxury Goods Market Trends:
The rising consumer living standards supported by their increasing disposable income levels have boosted the market for secondhand luxury goods across both developed and emerging economies, with the millennial and urbanized population opting for high-end fashion accessories at lower prices. Additionally, the wide availability of secondhand luxury goods on online platforms along with the diminishing stigma of using pre-owned luxury goods, have further propelled the market growth. Besides this, several online resale sites are entering into strategic partnerships and alliances with luxury brands for improving the reputation of pre-owned luxury products, thereby positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the rising popularity of limited capsule collections and fashion drops have also created scarcity for luxury items, which in turn is catalyzing the demand for secondhand luxury goods. Moreover, various secondhand luxury platforms are increasingly investing in authentication procedures and quality checks for providing a safe and reliable environment for the customers to re-sell and buy luxury goods. All the above-mentioned factors will continue to fuel the growth of the global second-hand luxury goods market over the forecast period.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global secondhand luxury goods market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, demography and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Handbags
- Jewelry & Watches
- Clothing
- Small Leather Goods
- Footwear
- Accessories
- Other
Based on the product type, jewelry and watches currently dominate the market, accounting for the majority of the global market share. Other major segments are handbags, clothing, small leather goods, footwear and accessories.
Breakup by Demography:
- Women
- Men
- Unisex
The market has been categorized based on the demography into men, women, and unisex.
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Offline
- Online
On the basis of the distribution channel, the majority of the secondhand luxury goods are distributed through offline channels, followed by online channels.
Breakup by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Chile
- Peru
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Others
Region-wise, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Russia, Spain and others) exhibits a clear dominance in the market. Other major regions include Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), North America (the United States and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru and others), and Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and others).
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being, Fashionphile Group LLC., Fendi, Garderobe, Inseller, Luxepolis, Luxury Closet, Inc., So Chic Boutique, The Closet, The RealReal Inc., Timepiece360, Vestiaire Collective, and Yoogi's Closet, Inc.
