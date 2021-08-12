New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Instrument Calibrator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Modularity, and Industry Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128416/?utm_source=GNW

In pharmaceutical manufacturing, strict safety requirements and regulations must be maintained, and manufacturing processes are consistent and reliable.



This ensures product purity and the best possible end-product quality, both of which are important for patient safety.As a result, several pressure and temperature measurements, such as local indicators (gauges), transmitters, and switches, are common place in these operations.



Many of these tests are performed in harsh circumstances, such as in autoclaves, centrifuge machines, and sonicators.For instance, in the chemical industry, it’s used to cure coatings, vulcanize rubber, and perform hydrothermal synthesis, as well as in medical applications to perform sterilization.



The timely calibration of instruments, followed by systematic and appropriate paperwork, is a critical for ensuring that the pharmaceutical products are manufactured as per the current good manufacturing practices (cGMPs). In case of any technical issues in instruments, the calibration data can help understand when, when, and how an error occurred. As a result, pharmaceutical regulatory authorities keep a check on the type of data collected and the interval between calibrations.



Pharmaceutical companies need a complete calibration solution that meets with industry regulations while increasing efficiency and improving data integrity and quality standards.Temperature, pressure, and electrical calibrators are required for the frequent calibration of various pharmaceutical equipment, such as medical testing instruments, weather stations, thermistors, and furnaces.



Thus, the pharmaceuticals industry is contributing to the instrument calibrators market growth.

The instrument calibrator market is segmented in terms of product type, modularity, industry vertical, and geography.Based on product type, the instrument calibrator market is segmented into temperature calibrator, pressure calibrator, electrical calibrator, and multifunction process calibrator.



In 2020, the pressure calibrator segment led the instrument calibrator market, accounting for the largest share in the market.In terms of modularity, the instrument calibrator market can be segmented into benchtop and portable.



In 2020, the portable segment accounted for the largest market share.Similarly, based on industry vertical, the instrument calibrator market can be segmented into automotive, aerospace and defense, electronics, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and other industries.



In 2020, the other industries segment accounted for the largest market share. Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, APAC accounted for the significant share in the global market.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global instrument calibrator market in the year 2020.Since the outbreak of COVID-19, all manufacturing processes across the world have been temporarily closed to combat the spread of COVID-19 and comply with the social distancing norms laid down by local and federal government bodies.



Therefore, the closure of manufacturing units is resulting into logistic issues. However, as the manufacturing processes resumed from the 3rd quarter of 2020, and the demand for instrument calibrator started to recover, manufacturers were able to stabilize the overall revenue and cashflow.



The overall instrument calibrator market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the instrument calibrator market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the instrument calibrator market.



The key companies operating in the instrument calibrator market include AMETEK Inc., Baker Hughes Company, Extech Instruments, Fluke Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG, Additel, Beamex Oy Ab, Calmet, and Spectris.

