Vantage Drilling International Reports Second Quarter Results for 2021

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $29.0 million or $2.21 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2021, based on the weighted average shares outstanding, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $31.9 million or $2.43 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2020.



As of June 30, 2021, Vantage had approximately $124.4 million in cash, including $13.0 million of restricted cash, compared to $154.5 million in cash, including $12.5 million of restricted cash at December 31, 2020. The Company used $40.9 million in cash from operations in 2021 compared to $52.5 million used during the same period of 2020.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: “The second quarter represented more evidence that the industry is back on the way to recovery where we have seen the Aquamarine Driller and Sapphire Driller commencing their new contracts in Malaysia and Equatorial Guinea, respectively. In addition, shortly after the quarter concluded, the Soehanah returned to work in Indonesia, reflecting six of the Company’s seven rigs working. The safe and seamless return to work by those rigs within weeks of each other is a testament to the operations team at Vantage, of whom I am very proud.”

Mr. Toma continued, “In addition to the three rigs returning to service, we are delighted to announce that, the Sapphire Driller and the Aquamarine Driller, were recently awarded three-year contracts to work offshore Qatar, commencing in February and March 2022, respectively. We look forward to these multi-year programs commencing alongside the Emerald Driller’s campaign in Qatar where we have operated since 2016.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships, and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of, drilling units owned by others.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Contract drilling services $ 31,655 $ 33,151 $ 49,380 $ 77,470 Reimbursables and other 3,946 3,624 6,387 10,761 Total revenue 35,601 36,775 55,767 88,231 Operating costs and expenses Operating costs 36,056 38,104 61,413 86,659 General and administrative 4,967 4,716 10,462 11,886 Depreciation 14,161 18,401 28,286 36,417 Total operating costs and expenses 55,184 61,221 100,161 134,962 Loss from operations (19,583 ) (24,446 ) (44,394 ) (46,731 ) Other (expense) income Interest income 10 111 110 812 Interest expense and other financing charges (8,511 ) (8,601 ) (17,021 ) (17,021 ) Other, net (179 ) 12 (793 ) 2,367 Total other expense (8,680 ) (8,478 ) (17,704 ) (13,842 ) Loss before income taxes (28,263 ) (32,924 ) (62,098 ) (60,573 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 720 (1,024 ) 2,882 1,897 Net loss (28,983 ) (31,900 ) (64,980 ) (62,470 ) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (18 ) 12 (31 ) 14 Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (28,965 ) $ (31,912 ) $ (64,949 ) $ (62,484 ) Loss per share Basic and Diluted $ (2.21 ) $ (2.43 ) $ (4.95 ) $ (4.76 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, Basic and Diluted 13,115 13,115 13,115 13,115 Vantage Drilling International Supplemental Operating Data (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating costs and expenses Jackups $ 22,170 $ 15,669 $ 36,319 $ 37,142 Deepwater 8,820 18,831 16,064 38,870 Management 756 - 756 - Operations support 2,317 2,016 4,529 5,453 Reimbursables 1,993 1,588 3,745 5,194 Total operating costs and expenses $ 36,056 $ 38,104 $ 61,413 $ 86,659 Utilization Jackups 39.9 % 60.0 % 35.3 % 73.9 % Deepwater 49.7 % 45.6 % 49.4 % 53.7 %





Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and par value information) (Unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,424 $ 141,945 Restricted cash 7,800 7,996 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5.0 million, respectively 31,605 24,717 Materials and supplies 50,946 49,861 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,212 29,151 Total current assets 221,987 253,670 Property and equipment Property and equipment 797,078 794,944 Accumulated depreciation (306,337 ) (278,562 ) Property and equipment, net 490,741 516,382 Operating lease ROU assets 3,144 3,997 Other assets 15,315 12,126 Total assets $ 731,187 $ 786,175 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 28,264 $ 25,466 Other current liabilities 32,572 24,734 Total current liabilities 60,836 50,200 Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $3,962 and $4,781, respectively 346,038 345,219 Other long-term liabilities 13,971 15,011 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 633,758 634,181 Accumulated deficit (324,604 ) (259,655 ) Controlling interest shareholders' equity 309,167 374,539 Noncontrolling interests 1,175 1,206 Total equity 310,342 375,745 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 731,187 $ 786,175





Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (64,980 ) $ (62,470 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation expense 28,286 36,417 Amortization of debt financing costs 819 820 Share-based compensation expense 337 1,028 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense 236 (90 ) Gain on disposal of assets (2,715 ) — Gain on settlement of restructuring agreement — (2,278 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (6,888 ) (7,202 ) Materials and Supplies (1,481 ) (1,297 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,440 ) 2,545 Other assets (1,821 ) 3,410 Accounts payable 2,798 (14,680 ) Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities 5,905 (8,717 ) Net cash used in operating activities (40,944 ) (52,514 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment (2,711 ) (2,021 ) Net proceeds from sale of Titanium Explorer 13,557 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 10,846 (2,021 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Contributions from holders of noncontrolling interests — — Debt issuance costs — — Net cash provided by financing activities — — Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (30,098 ) (54,535 ) Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 154,487 242,944 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 124,389 $ 188,409

