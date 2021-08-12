Youth INC and RevJen Group announce partnership to accelerate NYC changemakers

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youth INC, a leading capacity builder of New York City youth development nonprofits, and RevJen Group, a social enterprise dedicated to empowering nonprofits and their leaders, announce the launch of Prosperity Collective, a new partnership program with a bold vision.



Prosperity Collective will help nonprofits uproot outdated beliefs and practices that perpetuate financial instability and underinvestment in nonprofit leaders, resulting in isolation, burnout, and high turnover, which plagues the nonprofit sector. Born of a shared vision to combat these entrenched challenges, this program galvanizes and equips New York City nonprofits with the tools, frameworks, and support to help leaders thrive and build sustainable revenue models to fuel their missions.

“Poised to overhaul our legacy approach to fund development, we are thrilled to partner with RevJen Group to provide our nonprofit partners with leading edge tools, training, and coaching to dismantle these pervasive issues that hold back our sector,” said Rehana Farrell, executive director of Youth INC. “Prosperity Collective positions our partners to implement new frameworks and processes with confidence that will ensure their ongoing success.”

RevJen Group brings demonstrated expertise to Youth INC’s Partner Network by providing its revenue capacity-building training, professionally facilitated nonprofit peer groups, and targeted board engagement. Matched with Youth INC’s holistic, responsive coaching model, Prosperity Collective sets a precedent for supporting nonprofit leaders as they advance their missions.

“The lack of investment in leadership talent has eroded the efficacy and stability of the organizations we so desperately need to solve society’s most entrenched problems,” said Brian Joseph, CEO and co-founder of RevJen Group. “Through Prosperity Collective, we hope to demonstrate that investments in nonprofit leaders and revenue generation leads to stronger organizations, healthier leaders, and better programmatic outcomes.”

Prosperity Collective will provide Youth INC’s nonprofit network and other New York City nonprofits with a series of customized solutions, including:

Fuel Series Workshops: Launching October 2021, Fuel Series Workshops provides participating leadership teams with the opportunity to align around revenue, develop and sharpen revenue strategy and build revenue infrastructure. Through a six-month series of group workshops and individual coaching, cohorts of nonprofit leaders will analyze and develop revenue models, revenue strategy, organizational design, resource allocation strategy, and revenue culture.

R-Squared Peer Groups: Launching October 2021, R-Squared Peer Groups provides participating nonprofit leaders with the dedicated time, space, and community to process their most pressing opportunities and challenges in a confidential, professionally facilitated environment, fostering valuable connectivity and support.

Board Engagement: Launching in 2022, this Board Engagement will strengthen and align participating nonprofit boards through a facilitated process that seeks to inform and integrate a revenue capacity-building framework into the organization's long-term planning.



Youth INC’s venture philanthropy model provides participation in Prosperity Collective and its other programs free of charge to nonprofit partners within its network. The development of Prosperity Collective was made possible by a cornerstone challenge grant of $250,000 from The Jenesis Group, generously covering 10% of the dollars needed to fully fund this initiative.

“It is essential that we reframe the narrative around the value and importance of investing in leadership development, revenue sustainability, and community,” said Kim Tanner, executive director of The Jenesis Group. “Our challenge grant investment in Prosperity Collective is a vital first step and creates an invitation for our peers to come together and demonstrate to the sector that these investments in our nonprofit leaders will lead to the highest societal return.”

About Youth INC

Youth INC is a network of 75+ of the best youth development nonprofits in New York City. We provide our nonprofit partners with the coaching, capital, and connections required to achieve sustainable growth and maximum impact. Our nonprofit partners collectively champion over 200,000 young people each year. The Aspen Institute estimates that investing in the Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) of young people generates an 11x return. This measure means Youth INC's $110 million raised since inception has yielded over $1B in impact.

About RevJen Group

RevJen Group is a social enterprise dedicated to the empowerment of nonprofit leaders and the organizations they serve. We partner with nonprofits, funders, and key stakeholders to provide revenue capacity-building training and professionally facilitated peer groups to the nonprofit sector. Our effective, proven solutions arm social sector leaders with the knowledge, resources and support necessary to tackle their greatest challenges, amplify their impact, and fuel the greater good.

