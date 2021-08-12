New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Type, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128415/?utm_source=GNW





Household vacuum cleaner is an electrical household appliance which is used to clean and remove debris from floors, upholstery, draperies, and other surfaces with the use of suction.The household vacuum cleaners are available in various sizes and shapes as well as in different type of models which includes upright, canister, handheld, and robotic, among others.



To provide convenience, ease of use and efficient cleaning the household vacuum cleaners are available in cordless making it portable, which can be carried and used for cleaning different areas of the house.



Based on distribution channel, the household vacuum cleaners market is segmented into offline and online.In 2020, offline segment dominated the household vacuum cleaners market.



The offline channels of distribution of household vacuum cleaners include supermarkets and hypermarkets, and specialty stores.Supermarkets and hypermarkets are self-service shops that offer extensive merchandise mix along with different brands of products, placed under the same roof.



Various types of household vacuum cleaners, such as handheld, upright, stick, and cordless, are being provided in hypermarkets and supermarkets.Hassle-free purchases, better services, and bulk buying facilities attract a larger number of customers to these stores.



Specialty stores refer to a shop or a store that carries a deep assortment of styles, brands, or models with a relatively narrow category of products. They aim to sell a specific type of product only. The specialty stores provide the benefits of high customer service, exclusive discounts, and premium offers. Since these store operators keep a smaller number of products, that belong to limited number of brands or vendors, the customers can spend quality time on analyzing the household vacuum cleaners they intend to purchase.



Geographically, the household vacuum cleaners market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global household vacuum cleaners market.



The increase in the disposable income of the consumers along with an improved standard of living in countries such as China, India, and Japan have led to a favorable market condition for household vacuum cleaners market in Asia Pacific. The shift in the consumer preference from using traditional methods of cleaning to a modernized approach that will provide efficient cleaning with minimal manual effort as well as will save time is driving the growth of the household vacuum cleaner market in Asia Pacific.



COVID-19 outbreak pandemic has drastically altered the status of the household vacuum cleaners market.The outbreak has declined operational efficiency and interrupted value chains owing to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries, thereby creating revenue loss and damage.



The disruptions in value chain has restricted the supply of raw material, which, in turn, is hindering the growth of the market and affecting the development of the end-use industries.However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for household vacuum cleaners is expected to rise globally in coming months.



The COVID-19 outbreak has emphasized the significance of cleanliness and hygiene practices among the populace.As per a microlearning course from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, there is an evidence that SARSCoV-2 virus particles can be displaced by air and deposited onto other surfaces.



Hence, cleaning of the floors becomes essential. Therefore, Oreck offers handheld and canister vacuum cleaners, which are lightweight, portable, and equipped with powerful and superior suction to tackle messes from room with ease. A few Oreck canister vacuums feature HEPA filtration to capture and trap dust, dirt, and other allergens so that messes cannot get released back into a home. Vacuuming will not eliminate SARS-CoV-2, but it will make it difficult for virus particles to get into the air, where they can be breathed in or transported onto high-touch surfaces. However, vacuuming can still significantly lessen the amount of virus by capturing and retaining debris, dust, and other particles. All these factors are anticipated to bolster the demand for household vacuum cleaners globally in coming years.



BISSELL; Electrolux; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.; Haier Group; Dyson Limited; Eureka Forbes; Groupe SEB; Miele; and Oreck Corporation are among the major players operating in the global household vacuum cleaners market.



The overall global household vacuum cleaners market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the global household vacuum cleaners market.

