Outlook on the Class D Audio Amplifier Global Market to 2028 - by Type, Product, Industry Vertical and Geography

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Class D Audio Amplifier Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Product, and Industry Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US$ 2,437.96 million in 2021 to US$ 4,515.74 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Continuous technological innovations in home audio systems and increasing demand for high-performance home theaters are propelling the adoption of class D amplifiers in these systems. The development of gallium nitride (GaN) power transistors has enabled manufacturers to offer high-performance home theater systems, with less cost of production. The GaN transistors exhibit a high conversion rate of energy use and they are smaller than silicon MOSFETs, which saves board space cost by eliminating the output LC filter section. Moreover, developments in the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speakers, and dedicated speaker docks would encourage consumer spending on audio equipment for enhanced audio quality. Bluetooth facilitates wireless connection between stereo systems or soundbars and smartphones, as well as other streaming services. The rising application of wireless or Bluetooth speakers and home audio systems, coupled with their advanced connectivity features such as online connectivity for music and video content, is bolstering the demand for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speakers, which is fueling the class D audio amplifier market. Further, growing demand for smart speakers is another factor propelling the class D audio amplifier sales. Smart speakers allow users to stream audio from a variety of sources with an audio request. With the increasing popularity of these speakers, manufacturers are adding audio and voice functionalities such as wireless access points, soundbars, smart thermostats, and smart home hubs to their products. The aforementioned technological developments in audio systems are propelling the demand for audio amplifiers.

The growing trend of AI-enabled smart speakers is emerging as a significant trend driving the proliferation of the class D audio amplifier market. This growth in the trend can be attributed to technological advancements in consumer electronics and increasing customer preferences for automation and advanced features in products. Smart speakers rely on a set of complex artificial intelligence (AI) technology, and they catch sound waves and convert them into words using automatic speech recognition (ASR) feature. Further, the verbal data is converted into meaningful sentences using the natural language understanding (NLU) technology. Once the meaning is understood, the smart speakers respond using the natural language generation (NLG) technology. The AI-enabled smart speakers are expected to deliver simple operational functions with smooth and high-quality audio experience.

The class D audio amplifier market is segmented on the bases of type, product, industry vertical, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into up to mono-channel, 2-channel, 4-channel, and 6-channel. In 2020, the mono-channel segment accounted for the largest market share. In terms of product, the class D audio amplifier market is segmented into automotive infotainment systems, smartphones, television, and others. In 2020, the control rooms and monitoring segment accounted for the largest share in the market. In terms of industry vertical, the class D audio amplifier market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, and others. Based on geography, the global fine pixel pitch LED displays market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, APAC held a significant market share.

Key Findings of the Study:

Significant strategic initiatives by several class D audio amplifier market players are contributing significantly to the performance of the market. In March 2021, STMicroelectronics developed HFDA801A, a 2MHz switching pulse-width modulation (PWM) class D amplifier that ensures hi-definition (HD) quality sound under any load condition, with noiseless turn-on/turn-off features, without creating any output artifacts.

The class D audio amplifier market growth in APAC is attributed to the presence of various consumer electronics manufactures, automobile manufacturers, and entertainment industry in the region, which generate huge demand for these amplifiers. Furthermore, escalating use of consumer electronics such as television sets and smartphones; elevating disposable income levels, triggering the adoption of smart and advanced devices; and presence of local and key class D audio amplifier providers are also boosting the growth of the market in the region. China holds the largest share in the APAC class D amplifier market owing to the high production capabilities and low labor costs.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/usvjgz