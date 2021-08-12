New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Home Sequential Compression Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Device Type ; Type ; Application, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128414/?utm_source=GNW

Factors such as rise prevalence of lymphatic and venous disorders and increasing awareness about the advance treatment involve use of sequential compression and other devices are driving the market growth. However, availability of alternate therapies hampers the growth of the market.



Sequential compression devices (SCDs) are used as a part of venous thromboembolism (VTE).As per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), blood clotting in a deep vein results in the VTE, which is primarily a condition of blood vessels.



These clots generally develop in lower leg, thigh, or pelvis, and injury to veins, slow blood flow, increased estrogen levels, heart diseases, and obesity are among the main causes of the clot formation.As per a study published by StatPearls Publishing LLC in August 2020, more than 200,000 people in the US are reported to develop venous thrombosis annually.



Moreover, as per the Thrombosis UK, 1 in 1000 people suffer from venous thrombosis every year.Venous disorders are caused due to factors such as pregnancy, obesity, varicose vein, and venous insufficiency.



Venous insufficiency is observed in pregnancy mainly due to an enlarged gravid uterus, resulting in hypertension in the lower extremity veins and increased hormone secretion, weakening the vein walls. Thus, the rising prevalence of lymphatic and venous disorders is boosting the demand for home sequential compression device, thereby driving the market growth.



The global coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has resulted in diversion of healthcare resources including workforce, critical supplies, emergency and intensive care unit (ICU) facilities to the management of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus.Elective interventions and surgical procedures in most European countries have been postponed and operating room resources have been diverted to manage the pandemic.



Limitations on direct personal contact and physical (social) distancing have influenced access to care.Patients with venous and lymphatic disorders or vascular anomalies continue to need expert care within current public health constraints.



In addition, there is growing evidence that COVID-19 may predispose patients to both arterial and venous thromboembolic (VTE) disease and extensive coagulopathies further complicating the prognosis of the affected patients.To facilitate triage in this situation European Venous Forum (EVF) and European College of Phlebology (ECoP) in collaboration with various international organizations has developed Venous and Lymphatic Triage and Acuity Scale (VELTAS) to rationalize and harmonize the management of these patients during this difficult period.



Such a factors will support home sequential compression device adoption and will have positive impact on market.



Based on Device type, the home sequential compression devices market is segmented into alternate sequential compression device (ASCD), simultaneous sequential compression device (SSCD). The simultaneous sequential compression device (SSCD) segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on type, the home sequential compression devices market is segmented into segmented into Standard, Portable. In 2021, the Standard segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market, moreover, the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.



Based on application, the home sequential compression devices market is segmented into deep vein thrombosis (DVT), lymphedema management, chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) and others. The deep vein thrombosis (DVT), segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market in 2021, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of the market during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), European Union Food and Drug Administration (FDA), China National Committee on Aging, NHS (National Health Service), Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, and World Health Organization and CDC are among the major primary and secondary sources referred for preparing this report.

