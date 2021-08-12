New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Histopathology Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type of Examination ; End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128413/?utm_source=GNW

However, limitations associated with histopathology and immunohistochemistry are expected to restrict the market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Histopathology services are used in the examination of biological tissues for the diagnosis of diseases.The procedure includes microscopic examination of tissues.



With the help of imaging techniques biopsy tissues can now be obtained from certain inaccessible sites such as pancreas and the peritoneum.

The global histopathology services market is segmented based on type of examination and end-user.Based on type of examination, the histopathology services market is categorized into surgical specimen, breast biopsy, lung biopsy, renal biopsy, gastrointestinal biopsy, pancreatic biopsy, skin tissue biopsy, testicular biopsy, and others.



In 2021, the surgical specimen segment held the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.Based on end-user, the histopathology services market has been segmented into diagnostic laboratories and reference laboratories, research institutes, and others.



In 2021, the diagnostic laboratories and reference laboratories segment held the largest share of the market and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Histopathology service provider, OEMs, and manufacturing organizations are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the histopathology services market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128413/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________