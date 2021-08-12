The high throughput screening market was valued at US$ 28,255.71 million in 2028 from US$ 15,997.47 million in 2020

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High Throughput Screening Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product and Service ; Technology ; Application ; End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128412/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of high-throughput screening and lack of trained professionals, and complexity in assay development are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.

High-throughput screening (HTS) is a drug discovery process that allows automated testing of large numbers of chemical and/or biological compounds for a specific biological target.High-throughput screening methods are extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry, leveraging robotics and automation to quickly test the biological or biochemical activity of a large number of molecules, usually drugs.



They accelerate target analysis, as large-scale compound libraries can quickly be screened in a cost-effective way. HTS is a useful tool for assessing for instance pharmacological targets, pharmacologically profiling agonists and antagonists for receptors (such as GPCRs) and enzymes.

The global high throughput screening market is segmented based on product and service, technology, application and end-user.Based on product and service, the high throughput screening market is categorized into consumables, instruments, accessories, software, services.



In 2021, the consumables segment held the largest share of the market, by product and service and service.The same segment of high throughput screening market is also expected to witness fastest CAGR during 2021 to 2028.



Based on technology, the high throughput screening market has been segmented into cell-based assays, lab-on-a-chip, ultra-high-throughput screening, bioinformatics, label-free technology.In 2021, the cell-based assays segment held the largest share of the market, by technology.



Whereas the lab-on-a-chip segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecasted period. Based on application, the high throughput screening market has been segmented into drug discovery, biochemical screening, life sciences research, other applications. In 2021, the drug discovery segment held the largest share of the market, by application and the segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecasted period. Based on end-user, the high throughput screening market has been segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and government institutes, contract research organizations (CRO) and others. In 2021, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of the market, by technology. Whereas the contract research organizations (CRO) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Contract Research Organizations, OEMs, and manufacturing organizations are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the high throughput screening market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128412/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________