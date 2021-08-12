Magic Software Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results with Record-Breaking Revenues for The Second Quarter of $119.2 million - a 37.7% Year Over Year Increase

Operating Income for the second quarter increased 29% year over year to $12.7 million; Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter increased 30% year over year to $15.9 million

Or Yehuda, Israel, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Magic Software Enterprises Ltd . ( NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC ), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2021.

Summary Results for Second Quarter 2021 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP Non-GAAP Q2 2021 Q2 2020 % Change Q2 2021 Q2 2020 % Change Revenues $ 119.2 $ 86.5 37.7 % $ 119.2 $ 86.5 37.7 % Gross Profit $ 32.8 $ 24.8 32.3 % $ 34.4 $ 26.5 30.2 % Gross Margin 27.5 % 28.7 % (120 )bps 28.9 % 30.6 % (170 )bps Operating Income $ 12.7 $ 9.8 29.0 % $ 15.9 $ 12.2 30.2 % Operating Margin 10.7 % 11.4 % 70 bps 13.3 % 14.1 % 80 bps Net Income (*) $ 7.8 $ 5.7 35.6 % $ 11.3 $ 8.1 39.9 % Diluted EPS $ 0.16 $ 0.12 33.3 % $ 0.23 $ 0.17 35.9 %





(*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Revenues for the second quarter ended June 302021 , increased 37.7% to $119.2 million compared to $86.5 million in the same period last year.

Operating income for the second quarter ended June 302021 , increased 29.0% to $12.7 million compared to $9.8 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter ended June 302021 , increased 30.2% to $15.9 million compared to $12.2 million in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the second quarter ended June 302021 , increased 35.6% to $7.8 million, or $0.16 per fully diluted share, compared to $5.7 million, or $0.12 per fully diluted share in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased 39.9% to $11.3 million, or $0.23 per fully diluted share, compared to $8.1 million, or $0.17 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

Summary Results for First Half 2021 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP Non-GAAP H1 2021 H1 2020 % Change H1 2021 H1 2020 % Change Revenues $ 226.5 $ 171.7 31.9 % $ 226.5 $ 171.7 31.9 % Gross Profit $ 63.0 $ 49.6 27.0 % $ 66.2 $ 52.8 25.2 % Gross Margin 27.8 % 28.9 % (110 )bps 29.2 % 30.8 % (160 )bps Operating Income $ 24.9 $ 18.6 34.0 % $ 30.9 $ 23.2 33.2 % Operating Margin 11.0 % 10.8 % 20 bps 13.6 % 13.5 % 10 bps Net Income (*) $ 15.3 $ 11.6 32.2 % $ 21.6 $ 17.5 23.6 % Diluted EPS $ 0.31 $ 0.24 29.2 % $ 0.44 $ 0.36 22.2 %





(*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the First Half Ended June 30, 2021

Revenues for the first half period ended June 302021 , increased 31.9% to $226.5 million compared to $171.7 million in the same period last year.

Operating income for the first half period ended June 302021 , increased 34.0% to $24.9 million compared to $18.6 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the first half period ended June 302021 , increased 33.2% to $30.9 million compared to $23.2 million in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first half period ended June 302021 , increased 32.2% to $15.3 million, or $0.31 per fully diluted share, compared to $11.6 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first half period ended June 30, 2021 increased 23.6% to $21.6 million, or $0.44 per fully diluted share, compared to $17.5 million, or $0.36 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first half ended 302021 , amounted to $28.0 million compared to $28.1 million in the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2021, Magic Software’s net cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities amounted to $106.1 million.

Magic Software has increased its 2021 revenue guidance for the second time to a range of $450 to $460 million from its prior range of $425 to $435 million, reflecting annual growth of 22.2% to 23.9%.

Declaration of Dividend for the First Half of 2021

In accordance with its dividend distribution policy, the Company’s board of directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend in the amount of 23.4 cents per share and in the aggregate amount of approximately $11.5 million, reflecting approximately 75% of its distributable profits for the first half of 2021.

The dividend is payable in U.S. dollars on September 14, 2021 to all of the Company’s shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on August 30, 2021.

In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 30% (if the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company’s share capital) or 25% (for all other dividend recipients) of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions.

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software, said: “Our solid execution in the second quarter delivering double-digit growth across all key financial indices (revenues, gross profit, operating income, net income and EBITDA), with record-breaking revenues reaching $119 million and record-breaking operating income, demonstrate the important role Magic Software plays in its customers’ lifecycles and transformative journeys, as well as the success of its strategy to build a broad business portfolio that creates value for our customers in managing, streamlining, accelerating and maximizing their businesses.”

Conference Call Details

Magic Software’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 12, at 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (7:00 am Pacific Daylight Time, 17:00 Israel Daylight Time) to review and discuss Magic Software’s results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls at least 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, call the international dial-in number.

NORTH AMERICA: +1-888-642-5032

UK: 0-800-917-5108

ISRAEL: 03-918-0609

ALL OTHERS: +972-3-918-0609

For those unable to join the live call, a replay of the call will be available under the Investor Relations section of Magic Software’s website, www.magicsoftware.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders and Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic Software believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic Software’s financial condition and results of operations. Magic Software’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Magic Software urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;

In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;

Equity-based compensation expenses;

Costs relates to acquisition of new businesses;

The related tax, non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interest’s effects of the above items;

Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;

Change in value of put options of redeemable non-controlling interests; and

Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses.

Reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “look forward”, “expect,” “believe” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Asaf Berenstin | Chief Financial Officer

Magic Software Enterprises

ir@magicsoftware.com

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 119,155 $ 86,521 $ 226,453 $ 171,729 Cost of Revenues 86,351 61,728 163,460 122,120 Gross profit 32,804 24,793 62,993 49,609 Research and development, net 2,363 1,989 4,559 4,163 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 17,747 12,962 33,532 26,858 Total operating costs and expenses 20,110 14,951 38,091 31,021 Operating income 12,694 9,842 24,902 18,588 Financial expenses, net 1,304 1,135 2,450 618 Income before taxes on income 11,390 8,707 22,452 17,970 Taxes on income 2,304 2,081 4,574 4,069 Net income $ 9,086 $ 6,626 $ 17,878 $ 13,901 Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests (830 ) (237 ) (1,561 ) (561 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (476 ) (652 ) (994 ) (1,750 ) Net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders $ 7,780 $ 5,737 $ 15,323 $ 11,590 Net earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders : Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.12 $ 0.31 $ 0.24 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.12 $ 0.31 $ 0.24 Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share Basic 49,055 49,002 49,045 48,980 Diluted 49,091 49,042 49,086 49,044



Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 119,155 100 % $ 86,521 100 % $ 226,453 100 % $ 171,729 100 % Gross profit 34,440 28.9 % 26,454 30.6 % 66,153 29.2 % 52,826 30.8 % Operating income 15,911 13.4 % 12,223 14.1 % 30,895 13.6 % 23,194 13.5 % Net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders 11,326 9.5 % 8,098 9.4 % 21,594 9.5 % 17,475 10.2 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.17 $ 0.44 $ 0.36 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.17 $ 0.44 $ 0.36



MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP gross profit $ 32,804 $ 24,793 $ 62,993 $ 49,609 Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology 1,481 1,393 2,850 2,681 Amortization of other intangible assets 155 268 310 536 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 34,440 $ 26,454 $ 66,153 $ 52,826 GAAP operating income $ 12,694 $ 9,842 $ 24,902 $ 18,588 Gross profit adjustments 1,636 1,661 3,160 3,217 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,723 1,338 3,303 2,578 Increase in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 18 - 18 - Capitalization of software development (798 ) (846 ) (1,622 ) (1,690 ) Acquisition-related costs 482 228 487 501 Stock-based compensation 156 - 647 - Non-GAAP operating income $ 15,911 $ 12,223 $ 30,895 $ 23,194 GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders $ 7,780 $ 7,780 $ 15,323 $ 11,590 Operating income adjustments 3,217 2,381 5,993 4,606 Amortization expenses attributed to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests (168 ) (175 ) (333 ) (175 ) Changes in unsettled fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 731 375 1,168 1,148 Deferred taxes on the above items (234 ) (220 ) (557 ) 306 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders $ 11,326 $ 10,141 $ 21,594 $ 17,475 Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.17 $ 0.44 $ 0.36 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share 49,055 49,002 49,045 48,980 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.17 $ 0.44 $ 0.36 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share 49,135 49,042 49,135 49,044

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. Dollars in thousands

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,774 $ 88,127 Short-term bank deposits 289 289 Marketable securities 1,211 1,238 Trade receivables, net 118,489 111,059 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 9,928 10,513 Total current assets 232,691 211,226 LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES: Severance pay fund 4,447 4,673 Deferred tax assets 5,920 6,397 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,263 24,509 Other long-term receivables 3,291 3,211 Other long-term deposits 1,796 2,296 Total long-term receivables 38,717 41,086 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 5,900 5,988 IDENTIFIABLE INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL, NET 198,200 189,086 TOTAL ASSETS $ 475,508 $ 447,386 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term debt $ 12,377 $ 11,529 Trade payables 19,808 14,250 Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 43,406 41,846 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 3,565 3,413 Liabilities due to acquisition activities 5,037 4,998 Deferred revenues and customer advances 12,751 8,793 Total current liabilities 96,944 84,829 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 24,796 13,352 Deferred tax liability 17,811 17,639 Long-term operating lease liabilities 19,708 21,109 Long-term liabilities due to acquisition activities 12,586 10,926 Accrued severance pay 5,322 5,545 Total non-current liabilities 80,223 68,571 REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 25,593 24,980 EQUITY: Magic Software Enterprises equity 263,557 260,431 Non-controlling interests 9,191 8,575 Total equity 272,748 269,006 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY $ 475,508 $ 447,386



MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. Dollars in thousands