Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market to Reach $22.10 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market garnered $425.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $22.10 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 52.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of key investment pockets, changing market trends, value chain, key segments, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

Increase in adoption of IoT devices and surge in penetration of cellular IoT networks drive the growth of the global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market. However, availability of alternative low power wide area (LPWA) technologies and usage of NB-IoT devices in low-speed applications hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the trend of smart cities creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 350+ Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10211

Covid-19 Scenario:

Production activities of narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset stopped due to lockdown implemented across many countries. Moreover, supply chain disruptions and raw materials shortage presented many challenges in manufacturing with full capacity.

The demand from industry verticals such as infrastructure, automotive & transportation, agriculture, and others lowered down significantly due to stoppage of daily operations during the lockdown. However, the demand is expected to grow slowly post-lockdown as daily operations resume.

The ban on import-export activities resulted in supply chain disruption and supply of connectivity hardware reduced. As the restrictions are lifted off, the supply chain is estimated to be restored.





The report offers detailed segmentation of the global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market based on component, deployment, application, industry vertical, and region.

Based on component, the hardware segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding nearly more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the software segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 54.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Narrowband Iot (nb-iot) Chipset Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10211?reqfor=covid

Based on application, the alarms and detectors segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the wearable devices segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 54.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 53.7% during the forecast period. The research also discusses regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10211

Leading players of the global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market analyzed in the research include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.), Sanechips Co. Ltd. (China), Nordic Semiconductor (Norway), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Samsung Group (South Korea), u-blox Holding AG (Switzerland), Sercomm Corporation (Taiwan), and Sequans Communications S.A.(France).

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.