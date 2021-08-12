New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Application, Connectivity, and End Users and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128410/?utm_source=GNW

However, concerns regarding data privacy hinder the market growth.

Government initiatives play a vital role in boosting the adoption of satellite-enabled technology in healthcare as significant investments are required in deploying solutions such as telemedicine and mobile healthcare.Many governments focus on improving infrastructure in remote areas to better monitor disease, deliver professional training, and enhance data collection.



For instance, in 2017, SES and the Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs announced that they had extended a contract to maintain and support SATMED, an e-health satellite platform, until 2020.Under the contract, SES will continue to develop the SATMED platform and its medical applications, support the platform’s data-hosting facility, and provide full user support with a single point of contact.



In addition, in Europe, the Piedmont regional government in Italy and its healthcare professionals adopted the European Space Agency’s satellite-enabled mobile B-LiFE laboratory to scale COVID-19 screening operations.Further, in India, the government launched a telemedicine initiative called “Sehat” in 2015 in line with its vision of Digital India.



The initiative aims to connect healthcare centers and facilities across the nation and provide access to improved care to all the citizens. Additionally, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has undertaken initiatives using Information & Communication Technologies (ICT) for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the public healthcare system. The ministry is continuously working on planning and introducing ICT initiatives Connectivity helps fight against COVID-19 outbreak because it is an essential tool to deliver telemedicine services and e-Health applications. Satellite plays an essential role in supporting medical professionals in their daily duties, enabling telehealth via teleconferencing, managing information, and empowering the exchange of patient and clinical data. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic is augmenting the adoption of satellite connectivity in healthcare facilities.

The global healthcare satellite connectivity market is segmented on the bases of component, application, connectivity, and end user.The market, based on component, is segmented into medical device, system and software, and service.



In 2021, the system and software segment held the largest share of the market.The same segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



By application, the market is bifurcated into e-Health and others.In 2021, the e-Health segment held a larger share of the market.



However, the others segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the coming years. Based on connectivity, the healthcare satellite connectivity market is bifurcated into mobile satellite services and fixed satellite services. In 2021, the fixed satellite services segment held a larger share of the market. On the other side, the mobile satellite services segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end user, the healthcare satellite connectivity market is segmented into clinical research organizations, hospitals and clinics, research and diagnostic laboratories, and others. In 2021, the hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market. However, the clinical research organizations segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the coming years.

