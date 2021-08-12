Global $64.21 Bn Printed Circuit Board Market to 2026 Increasing Government Support for Technical Enhancement in Microcontroller and Semiconductors

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market - Analysis by Type (Single, Double, Multi-Layered, HDI), Application, Substrate, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market was valued at USD 64218.71 Million in the year 2020

The reasons attributing to the growth of the market are rapid digitalization, increasing use of emerging consumer service industries in developing countries and rising demand for electronic devices such as TV, Radio, Smartphones, Communication with high efficiency are the key growth drivers for the market.

Today, business drivers and political or social drivers, in combination with technological advancements, have greatly accelerated the expanded use of PCBs beyond their traditional industries and traditional roles.

The PCB Market is further expected to flourish with increasing government support for technical enhancement in microcontroller and semiconductor across the globe.

The growing acceptance of PCB Market with Application (Computer/Peripherals, Communications, Consumer Electronics, Others) has substantially led to the increasing use of PCBs. Also, the growing demand for many end user industries can support PCB market in helping consumers to attain more technological satisfaction with greater efficiency.

The APAC regional market is expected to become the largest PCB market in the forecast period. The major players operating in the APAC PCB market include Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Nan Ya PCB, Ibiden and many other companies.

These players offer a diverse portfolio of PCB to meet the demand of consumers in the region. These companies are providing affordable, efficient, and with no delay PCBs for many consumers in rural and urban area. These players have also acquired and collaborated with other players in the region for portfolio expansion and geographic penetration.

The companies analysed in the report:

ZDT Group

TTM Technologies, Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries

CMK Corporation

Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shinko Electric Ind

Jabil Inc

Kinsus

Nan Ya PCB

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of the Report

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. PCB Market: Product Overview



4. Global PCB Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2020

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2021-2026

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on PCB Market

4.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global PCB Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global PCB Market: By Application

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global PCB Market: By Application (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Computer/ Peripherals- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Communications- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Consumer Electronics- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global PCB Market: Analysis By Type

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global PCB Market: By Type (2020 & 2026)

6.2 By Single sided - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.3 By Double side - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Multi layered- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By High density interconnect (HDI) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global PCB Market: Analysis By Substrate

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global PCB Market: By Type (2020 & 2026)

7.2 By Rigid - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3 By Flexible- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.4 By Rigid-flex - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



8. Global PCB Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global PCB Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



9. Americas PCB Market: An Analysis



10. Europe PCB Market: An Analysis



11. APAC PCB Market: An Analysis



12. Global PCB Market Dynamics

12.1 Global PCB Market Drivers

12.2 Global PCB Market Restraints

12.3 Global PCB Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Major Technological Innovations and Mergers & Acquisitions

14.2 Market Share of global leading companies

14.3 SWOT Analysis- Global PCB Market

14.4 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global PCB Market



15. Company Profiles

15.1 ZDT group

15.2 TTM Technologies, Inc.

15.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries

15.4 CMK corporation

15.5 Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd.

15.6 Shinko Electric Ind

15.7 Jabil

15.8 Kinsus

15.9 Nan Ya PCB

15.10 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

