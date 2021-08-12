New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Modality" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128409/?utm_source=GNW

They are available in both manual and automatic formats that can either be fixed at a particular location or can be moved to different location as per convenience.



The growing demand for hand sanitizer dispensers has generated a huge gap between the demand and supply.Further, increasing investment in advanced sanitization facilities, coupled with rising foreign investment, and surging requirement from diverse industrial bases have driven the demand for hand sanitizers, thereby positively impacting the hand sanitizer dispensers market.



To cater to the soaring demand for hand sanitizer dispensers and tap the prevailing market opportunities, several small and medium manufacturers are venturing into the market.



By type, the global hand sanitizer dispensers market is bifurcated into fixed and portable.In 2020, the fixed segmented accounted for a larger revenue share.



A fixed hand sanitizer dispenser is ideal for any location because it takes up little space and is simple to install. Many manufacturers are launching affordable wall-mounted hand sanitizer dispensers suitable for public places such as restaurants, public washrooms, schools, offices, and others to cater to wide customer base and meet different requirements of consumers.



Based on region, the hand sanitizer dispensers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share in the market.



Europe is among the prominent regions comprising various strong and potential economies such as Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and rest of Europe.The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the European countries in terms of number of cases and death rates.



France, Italy, and Germany are among the worst-affected countries across the region.With the introduction of COVID-19 vaccine in Europe, lockdown restrictions have been eased considerably.



Government offices, corporates, manufacturing plants, and other offices have started their operations with half of their capacities. Moreover, foodservice outlets, malls, restaurants, retail shops, and others have witnessed an increasing number of customers and visitors. The rising demand for hand sanitizer dispensers from these end users is expected to drive the regional market growth over the forthcoming years.



A few of the major key players operating in the global hand sanitizer dispensers market are Umbra; Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt Ltd; SHENZHEN SVAVO INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD; Kingsway Technology; Hokwang Industries Co., Ltd.; Dihour; GOJO Industries, Inc.; Essity AB; Bright Pancar Sdn Bhd; and American Specialties, Inc.



The size of overall global hand sanitizer dispensers market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the hand sanitizer dispensers market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128409/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________