Fixed-Base Operator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Services Offered and Application

Of these, fuelling is the highest revenue generating segments.



FBOs across the world offer fuelling services of AVGAS to the piston engine aircraft and/or Jet Fuel to the turbine-powered aircraft.The fuelling services involve selling fuel to plane owners as well as offering them places to park their planes.



Since, the business aviation sector has been growing strongly over the past few years (pre-COVID), the demand for fuelling service provider also surged.In addition, several FBOs in the current scenario are offering Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) as a strategy to help the general aviation jet operators to reduce carbon footprint.



The distribution of SAF among the FBOs is also aimed at improving their services and attract customers. Signature Aviation and Atlantic Aviation are among the leading FBOs offering SAF to their customers. The growing attraction towards SAF among the FBOs is analyzed to understand the future of the market and has been one of the crucial driving parameters for the fixed-base operator market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Fixed-Base Operator Market



Owing to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the rise in fuel prices and the decline in number of flights in 2020 and so far, 2021 showcased significant negative impact on the market globally.The constant decrease in the aviation market globally due to this pandemic has made several FBOs to cut their operational costs and laying off employees.



To sustain through the pandemic, the FBO service providers have taken an array of initiatives including business expansion to different geographies and partnering with other FBOs or ground handling companies. These initiatives have facilitated several FBO market players to continue their business.



The overall fixed-base operators market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global fixed-base operators market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the fixed-base operators market.



A few major players operating in the market are Avemex SA De CV; DEER JET CO. LTD.; dnata Corporation; General Dynamics Corporation; Jetex; Luxaviation; Signature Aviation; Swissport; Abilene Aero; Atlantic Aviation FBO Inc.; ExecuJet Aviation Group AG; and Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc.

