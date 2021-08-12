New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enterprise Text Publishing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128407/?utm_source=GNW

The surging focus on education in APAC countries, rising millennial population and increasing demand for smart as well as connected devices among students, and growing number of EdTech startups are additional factors driving the demand for education technology solutions in the region.



In education sector, virtual study material, online classes, and self-paced learning are among the major solutions to various challenges faced by educators and learners.China and India are among the leading countries witnessing growing number of EdTech startups.



China leads the global EdTech market in terms of investments (~55% share).In India, BYJU raised historical investment of US$ 540 million in 2018.



A few of the key EdTech companies valued at ~US$ 1 billion in China and India include VIPKid (US$ 4.5 billion), Yuanfudao (US$ 7.8 billion), Zuoyebang (US$ 6.5 billion), Knowbox (US$ 1 billion), iTutorGroup (US$ 1 billion), 17zuoye (US$ 1 billion), HuJiang (US$ 1 billion), ByJu’s (US$ 10 billion), and Unacademy (US$ 1.4 billion). In addition, K-12 education, higher education, lifelong learning, corporate learning, and early childhood education providers are receiving impressive EdTech investments. Along with the courses offered to the students, the EdTech companies provide complete digital study materials such as e-books, chapter notes, and references for better understanding. The rise of edtech companies in APAC is expected bolster the demand for web text publishing, which would create lucrative opportunities for the enterprise text publishing market players in future.



In lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic, an increasingly large number of schools and universities are continuing to offer distance learning programs.They are conducting virtual classrooms and online exams, and the performance of students is assessed using assessment tools.



This has led to the high demand e-books and online study material.Moreover, the corporate sector has also posed high demand for virtual training content and references to enhance remote training capabilities across organizations.



Hence, the COVID 19 outbreak has had a positive impact on the growth of the enterprise text publishing market.



On the basis of geography, the enterprise text publishing market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, the North America accounted for the significant share in the market.



A few key the enterprise text publishing market players profiled in this market study are Hurix Digital; Kotobee (Vijua); VitalSource Technologies; Excelsoft Technologies; Impelsys Inc.; Issuu, Lulu Press, Inc.; Kortext; Magic EdTech; and RedShelf.

