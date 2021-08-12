New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Pathology Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product ; Application ; End User, and Geography." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128404/?utm_source=GNW

However, the unreimbursed services hinder the digital pathology market growth.

Digital pathology comprises the gaining, organizing, sharing, and interpretation of pathology information.The process involves converting the glass slides into digital pathology slides using digital pathology scanning solutions.



A digital slide image file is then generated, which allows the high resolution viewing, interpretation, and image analysis of digital pathology slides.

Advancements in the healthcare sector are encouraging research and development pertaining to imaging devices and software required for digital pathology devices.The advanced systems help labs and hospitals to add value to the testing services.



The healthcare information technology (IT) helps physicians in maintaining optimal workflow, along with allowing them to meet the continuously changing patient expectations.The Aperio ePathAccess software offered by Leica Biosystems enables the sharing of digital pathology images and case data with experts outside the IT network.



Computerization, robotic light microscopy, multiple fiber-optic communications, and digital imaging are among the modern technologies contributing to the digital pathology market growth.Rapid advancements in whole-slide imaging (WSI) technology as well as software applications, LIS/LIMS interface, and high-speed networking.



As a result of these technical improvements, pathologists are now able to fully integrate digital pathology into their workflows.

The growing use of microarrays as well as a wide range of predictive models, such as API algorithms, and hybrid models bolster the demand for digital image analysis.A computer-aided diagnosis integrates image processing, physics, mathematics, and computational algorithms to aid in illness identification, anatomical evaluation, and disease progression quantification and risk assessment, thus adding to its popularity.



Thus, the increasing popularity of computer-aided systems is contributing to the digital pathology market growth.

Product Insights

Based on product, the global digital pathology market is segmented into scanners, software, storage, communication systems.In 2020, the scanners segment held the largest share of the market.



However, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021–2028.Scanner helps in producing quick, reliable, and high-resolution images of cells.



It also helps pathologists, histologists, and other medical professionals to scan slides and upload an image on the network for remote access and to collaborate it among the peers. The market for the scanners segment is anticipated to grow in the future owing to the increasing use of scanners in digital pathology.

Application Insights

Based on application, the global digital pathology market is segmented into telepathology, disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and training and education.In 2020, the drug discovery segment held the largest share of the market.



However, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021–2028.The market growth for the drug discovery segment is attributed to factors such as the central benefit of digital pathology in pharmaceutical research to apply image analysis algorithms for reducing subject interpretations, growing awareness about neurological disorders, and the availability of advanced EEG products.



This is critically important to automate dull tasks such as counting cells of interest or estimating protein expression in immunohistochemical assays. Thus, owning to these factors companies also contribute in generating the revenues and for the market growth for the digital pathology segment.

End User Insights

Based on end user, the digital pathology market is segmented into educational, clinical, and pharma and biotech companies.The pharma and biotech companies segment held the largest market share in 2020.



However, the same segment is expected to be the largest shareholder in the market by 2028.Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are taking initiatives to manage their work digitally.



The companies are constantly engaged in discovering molecules and biomarker for drugs or therapies.Digital pathology aids in transforming global pharmaceutical research by enabling data sharing to pharmaceutical companies and R&D labs.



Owing to all the above-mentioned factors, the market for the pharma and biotech companies’ segment is likely to grow in the coming years.

