Simply Better Brands Corp. Announces Issuance of Shares for Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: SBBC) announces today that it has elected to pay the second quarterly payment to BLIC Holdings LLC (the "Advisor") for services rendered pursuant to the previously-announced advisory agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 18, 2021. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has elected to pay the second quarterly payment through the issuance of 16,447 Common Shares at a deemed price of USD$4.56, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

