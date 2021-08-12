TILT Enters Into Three State Agreement To Manufacture and Distribute 1906-Branded Rapid Onset Cannabis Products

1906, a cannabis product innovator, is the creator of highly functional formulations that combine moderately-dosed cannabis with targeted plant medicines



TILT to launch 1906 Drops in Pennsylvania and Ohio, as well as the 1906 line of chocolates in the Massachusetts market

PHOENIX, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT or the “Company”) ( CSE: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of business solutions to the cannabis industry that includes inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, announced a multi-state licensing agreement with cannabis product innovator brand 1906 (“1906”).

Through its subsidiaries Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC and Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. (“CAC”) in Massachusetts, TILT will provide full-service wholesale manufacturing, packaging and distribution services to accelerate the availability of 1906’s portable, non-smokable cannabis products to patients in the rapidly-growing adult-use and medical markets that TILT serves.

Since coming to market in Colorado in 2016, 1906 has been one of the fastest growing brands in the U.S. Pending regulatory approval, later this year TILT expects to launch 1906’s zero-calorie, allergen-free pills (“Drops”) in Pennsylvania and Ohio, as well as 1906’s line of premium chocolates in Massachusetts, where their Drops are currently available to both medical patients and adult-use consumers. 1906 products are designed to deliver six unique experiences including*:

Go - A special blend of plant medicines, caffeine, and cannabis promoting alertness, energy, and focus. Each Go Drop contains 5mg THC and 5mg CBD.

- A special blend of plant medicines, caffeine, and cannabis promoting alertness, energy, and focus. Each Go Drop contains 5mg THC and 5mg CBD. Genius - An optimal blend of five plant medicines, caffeine, and cannabis promoting cognitive performance. Each Genius Drop contains 2.5mg THC and 2.5mg CBD.

- An optimal blend of five plant medicines, caffeine, and cannabis promoting cognitive performance. Each Genius Drop contains 2.5mg THC and 2.5mg CBD. Bliss - A stimulating blend of euphoria-inducing plant medicines and cannabis promoting a bubbly sense of well-being and extroverted happiness. Each Bliss Drop contains 5mg THC and 5mg CBD.

- A stimulating blend of euphoria-inducing plant medicines and cannabis promoting a bubbly sense of well-being and extroverted happiness. Each Bliss Drop contains 5mg THC and 5mg CBD. Love - An aphrodisiac made from five exotic herbs renowned for their love-enhancing properties, plus cannabis to increase sensuality. ​​Each Love Drop contains 2.5mg THC and 2.5mg CBD.

- An aphrodisiac made from five exotic herbs renowned for their love-enhancing properties, plus cannabis to increase sensuality. ​​Each Love Drop contains 2.5mg THC and 2.5mg CBD. Chill - A perfectly balanced blend of stress-reducing plant medicines and relaxing cannabis promoting a tranquil mind and a calm body. Each Chill Drop contains 5mg THC and 25mg CBD.

- A perfectly balanced blend of stress-reducing plant medicines and relaxing cannabis promoting a tranquil mind and a calm body. Each Chill Drop contains 5mg THC and 25mg CBD. Midnight - A highly targeted blend of sleep-inducing plant medicines and relaxing cannabis promoting deeper and more restful nights. Each Midnight Drop contains 5mg THC and 5mg CBD.

“Since announcing our brand partnership strategy earlier this year, we continue to attract some of the most exciting and unique brands in the space,” said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT Holdings. “1906 marks another stellar addition to our growing roster of brand partners, and their willingness to enter into multiple markets with us reinforces the value proposition we offer our partners as well as 1906’s faith and trust in TILT’s ability to deliver. Our team continues to perform at a high level, and as we seek to create value for our shareholders, I could not be more proud of our ability to execute.”

“1906 is committed to making cannabis accessible, easy and unintimidating for all users. We’re thrilled to join forces with a partner who has the expertise and operational systems to help us reach more patients as we continue our eastward expansion,” says 1906 Co-founder and CEO Peter Barsoom. “TILT has brought a host of impressive brands to the marketplace—they have what it takes to help us scale production and distribution in key states.”

*Due to differing state regulations, not all products will be immediately available in all markets.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 35 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research, LLC , a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design research and manufacturing; and cannabis operations CAC in Massachusetts and Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com

About 1906

1906 is a leader in innovative self-care, creating groundbreaking functional formulations combining cannabis and plant medicines, currently available in four states. 1906's lineup delivers six distinctive experiences that promote sleep, energy, arousal, relaxation, cognitive focus, and a happy mood, all in consistently fast-acting formulations using organically-grown, pesticide-free cannabis. User-friendly, portable and thoughtfully engineered, they deliver curated effects within 20 minutes—faster than any other edible on the market. The rapid-onset formulations help consumers get the most out of their days and nights while staying pleasantly in control. For more information on 1906, please visit www.1906newhighs.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking information may include, without limitation, Standard Farms, PA, Standard Farms, OH, and CAC’s ability to successfully manufacture and distribute 1906 products in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Massachusetts, the expected launch of new 1906 products, expected attributes of new 1906 products, the success of TILT’s brand strategy, the opinions or beliefs of management, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of TILT, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments, the future operations, strengths and strategy of TILT. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are based upon certain material factors, assumptions and analyses that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including TILT’s experience and perceptions of historical trends, the ability of TILT to maximize shareholder value, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances.

Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that it will be completed on the terms described above and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. TILT assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward- looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.



By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties, and there are a variety of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of TILT, and that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

For additional information regarding forward-looking statements and their related risks, please refer to the “Risk Factors and Uncertainties” section in the Management Discussion and Analysis of the Company for the quarter ended on March 31, 2021, which is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .



The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.



