IntelliChief Offering Virtual Session Exploring Enterprise Content Management and Process Automation at Ascend 2021

Tampa, FL, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a post-COVID world, it is important to formulate a plan for future financial success. Organizations can find themselves at risk of losing money due to preventable, mismanaged manual practices, poorly executed processes, and accidental duplication of important documents such as invoices or customer purchase orders. Failure to properly manage these manual, repetitive tasks can lead to a whole range of issues – especially in today’s climate.

IntelliChief’s process automation and content management capabilities simplify and improve how you do business at every touchpoint. Join us for Process Automation Playbook: From Accounts Payable to Sales Orders and Beyond to learn how to set up a successful financial path for your enterprise organization.

We'll explore all of this and more at Ascend 2021, taking place in Hollywood, FL, August 15-18. Our presentation on August 17 @ 10 a.m. will be available to both in-person and online attendees. To learn more about #Ascend2021, see below:

Ascend 2021: Elevating Insights for the Oracle Community

Join us at Ascend 2021, presented by the Oracle Applications & Technology Users Group (OATUG) and Oracle HCM Users Group (OHUG).

Why Attend?

Gain actionable insights from top-tier keynote speakers and leading experts

Enhance your skills with our world-class education, customizing your experience from almost 20 tracks

Connect with colleagues, mentors, and industry leaders at networking, SIG, and evening events

Meet Us in Florida

Enjoy stunning beachfront vistas at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida. Take advantage of all educational experiences, on-site demos, networking and more — with the peace of mind that Ascend 2021 will put your health and safety first.

Attend Virtually

Can’t join us in person? Ascend 2021 virtual event registration provides access to almost all of the education and breakout sessions of the live event, plus exclusive access to recorded sessions so you won’t miss a thing. The corporate virtual registration option means your entire team can participate in the sessions relevant for them.

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is the emerging leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Accounts Payable Automation, and Sales Order Automation. Leveraging advanced OCR, powerful workflows, document management, and analytics, IntelliChief eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive, time-consuming tasks to help businesses secure a decisive competitive advantage.

As a trusted Oracle Gold Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its robust, configurable solutions and secure integrations with ERP systems and applications. Hundreds of customers in every industry depend on IntelliChief as a strategic partner to help them digitize documents, standardize business processes, and automate Accounts Payable, Sales Orders, Human Resources, and more.

The IntelliChief team is committed to serving our customers, community, and country by guiding them through Digital Transformation and exemplifying what is possible with an ardent dedication to innovation and progress.

