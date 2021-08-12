PlanSource Unveils New Partner Marketplace to Streamline Selection and Distribution of New Benefit Offerings for Employers

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology, announced today a new partner marketplace with expanded benefit options for employers. Non-traditional employee benefits have been on the rise for quite some time, but the pandemic really brought to light more ways for HR teams to support their employees through new types of benefits.



A recent survey by HBR said that 98 percent of employers were considering offering at least one new benefit to their employees to address the things people need most, like childcare and mental health. The pandemic brought to light new issues that HR and benefit professionals faced in how to best support their employees while being remote and facing new challenges.

Recruiting and retaining talent is more challenging than ever, making expanding and diversifying the employee benefits package a top priority. Through this new marketplace, PlanSource is connecting innovative benefit providers with employers for ease of use to simplify the selection and delivery of these add-on benefits. Customers can easily connect with PlanSource’s curated list of benefit providers and collaborate with their trusted broker advisor to create and deliver the best benefits package for their employees.

PlanSource is organizing the marketplace to offer customers a variety of benefit offerings like mental health, women’s health, financial and lifestyle benefits. The partners available today in the Marketplace Program are:

Allstate Identity Protection: Allstate Identity Protection, formerly known as InfoArmor, has been a leader in the employee benefits space for over 13 years. With the launch of their new privacy tool, Allstate Digital Footprint, they are empowering more people to live their best lives online.

Boon Health: Boon offers a holistic, personalized coaching platform that gives employees the opportunity to increase resilience, productivity, and engagement.

Genomic Life: Having your health is everything. Genomic Life’s unique Cancer Guardian program delivers genetic testing, counseling, navigation and clinical action plans to assist in the prevention and treatment of cancer and genetic diseases while reducing costs.

Givinga: Redefining philanthropy, Givinga provides open access to modern tools and technology that deliver purpose profitably. Their philanthropic technology unlocks the full potential of charitable giving to spark innovation, drive meaningful brand engagement, and unify business and societal impact.

ID Watchdog: ID Watchdog was designed with law enforcement, banking, credit, and information privacy in mind. They continue to innovate solutions delivered directly to consumers and through the employee benefits marketplace.

Maven Clinic: Maven is the most comprehensive platform of its kind, providing critical support across fertility, pregnancy, adoption, parenting, and pediatrics. Since their launch, Maven has helped millions of women and families navigate their health by putting them at the center of care—where they belong.

MetLife Legal: MetLife Legal Plan members are given easy and no-added-cost access to a network of qualified attorneys for the most common legal situations– from estate planning to real estate transactions to traffic incidents.

NortonLifeLock: A global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely, NortonLifeLock is a trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world.

Customers who choose to offer these benefits to their employees will have an efficient onboarding process with templated plan design and an optimized employee shopping experience to drive engagement, making it easier to administer and offer these benefits to employees. The benefits are right within the PlanSource shopping experience, so employees can easily shop for and select these new benefits, and most can be deducted from employees’ paychecks just like their core benefits.

“We are excited to launch our partner marketplace to offer important benefits on the PlanSource platform beside the core that employees expect,” said Bradley Taylor, EVP, Strategic Partnerships at PlanSource. “It’s critical now more than ever that we make it easy for customers, broker partners and our reseller community to support employee’s mental, financial and physical health. We’re excited to partner with the market leaders in various categories to build out this new curated list of partners so employers can expand their benefits package to best meets the diverse needs of employees across multiple generations.”

Learn more about PlanSource’s Partner Marketplace.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 7.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.