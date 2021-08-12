LGI Homes Introduces New Lineup of Luxury Homes in Orlando Market

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of Reunion Village, its newest community in the Orlando market. Located in the Reunion area, just off I-4 near ChampionsGate, residents of Reunion Village are conveniently positioned just minutes from Orlando’s very best attractions and theme parks. This new-construction neighborhood boasts a lineup of brand-new floor plans with state-of-the-art finishes and access to resort amenities.



LGI Homes is constructing never-before-seen layouts with some of the most desirable features built right in. Ranging from 1,500 to 2,268 square feet with three to five bedrooms, and two to three-and-a-half bathrooms, homes at Reunion Village offer luxury and style. Crafted with the CompleteHome Plus™ package, each one and two-story home features included upgrades at no extra cost. Found only in select LGI Homes communities, these upgrades include soaring, nine-foot ceilings, professional front yard landscaping, designer light fixtures and 2” faux wood blinds on every operable window. All kitchens include a full suite of stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, as well as quartz countertops and 42” upper-wood cabinetry with plenty of storage space.

Just up the road from the community, a plethora of resort amenities by the Encore Resort at Reunion are available to residents. The fitness center and sports courts encourage an active lifestyle. Spend time enjoying a friendly game of sand volleyball, tennis or basketball. Everyone will find something they love at the 10-acre water park, which includes a children’s splash area, swimming pool and water slides. A variety of on-site dining options that will satisfy the entire family include The Bis Grill, Finns Restaurant and Shark Lounge.

New homes in this community start in the $390s and quick move-in opportunities are available. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (800) 865-7048 ext 1004 or visit LGIHomes.com/ReunionVillage.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33685fee-818d-473d-9526-9d9f8e4e8074