Anexinet Continues Their Strategic Expansion Plans By Acquiring Light Networks

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation , a leading provider of digital business solutions, and a Mill Point Capital LLC portfolio company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Light Networks . The acquisition will allow Anexinet to leverage its Artificial Intelligence (AI), process automation, and strong digital solutions alongside Light Networks’ Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and network/telecom solutions to elevate digital interactions for their customers, employees, and partners.



“The acquisition of Light Networks, following our acquisition of SereneIT in Atlanta, demonstrates Anexinet’s rapid growth trajectory and commitment to best-of-breed, innovative solutions for our clients,” said Brian Glahn, CEO, Anexinet. “The company’s engineering-led approach will expand Anexinet’s portfolio with unique voice, video, and collaboration capabilities, while also significantly adding depth to our networking abilities with Cisco engineering expertise.”

“Cisco is very excited about Anexinet’s acquisition of our Atlanta-based Premier Partner, Light Networks. We believe this growth strategy with Light Networks will generate substantial synergies as a Cisco market influencer adding fast-track value creation for our joint customers,” said John Moses, VP Sales, Cisco.

Light Networks’ specific customer experience and workplace modernization solutions are complementary to Anexinet’s core solutions. Founded in 2006 by Robby Paul and Bill Gregory, privately-held Light Networks is currently headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and will expand Anexinet’s footprint in the U.S. Southeast.

“Anexinet’s methodology and client-first culture is perfectly aligned with our culture, making them an ideal partner,” said Robby Paul, co-Founder, Light Networks. “We are excited to combine our contact center and collaboration expertise with Anexinet’s digital transformation and automation/AI capabilities. We believe the combined practices will continue to improve how our clients can effectively engage with their customers, to ultimately drive growth and optimize costs.”

“Light Networks builds contact centers; Anexinet provides broader digital transformation solutions,” said Michael Perdue, Anexinet Chairman of the Board and Mill Point Capital Executive Partner. “This makes an ideal union, strengthened by the fact that both companies have teams of client-focused technology leaders with a history of surpassing client expectations and loyalty.”

About Light Networks

Light Networks enables clients to seamlessly communicate with their customers. Pulling from a wide range of cloud and premises-based platforms, providers, and technologies, the company’s team of skilled consultants and engineers match the ideal telecommunications solution to each business. In addition, the company designs and manages complex telecommunications networks including omnichannel communications, cloud-based voice, and contact center applications.

About Mill Point Capital

Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm targeting control investments in middle market businesses, with a focus on industrial and business services companies in North America. Mill Point’s experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek to enhance the value of portfolio companies by executing transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com .

About Anexinet

From intelligent, full-stack engagement strategies and solutions to modern, secure infrastructure products and services, Anexinet focuses on technology-enabled business transformation that drives value. For over two decades, Anexinet has helped companies worldwide solve their most complex challenges—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions. Anexinet’s record of client success springs from a culture rooted in thought leadership and delivery excellence. For more information, please visit www.anexinet.com or follow Anexinet on Twitter or LinkedIn.