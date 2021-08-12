Sotera Health Reports Second-Quarter and First-Half 2021 Results; Increases 2021 Outlook

- Q2 2021 net revenues of $252 million increased approximately 18%, compared to Q2 2020
- Q2 2021 net income of $43 million or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7 million or $0.03 per diluted share in Q2 2020
- Q2 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $135 million increased approximately 18%, compared to Q2 2020
- Q2 2021 Adjusted EPS of $0.26 improved $0.12 compared to Q2 2020 Adjusted EPS of $0.14
- June 30, 2021 total debt of $1.9 billion and net debt of $1.7 billion; net leverage ratio improved to 3.8x
- Increasing full-year 2021 revenue growth outlook from 9%-12% to 12%-15% and increasing full-year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA growth outlook from 11%-16% to 13%-17%
- Full redemption of $100M Senior Secured First-Lien Notes due 2026 scheduled for Q3 2021
CLEVELAND, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (“Sotera Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2021.
Second-quarter 2021 net revenues increased 18.2% to $252 million, compared with $213 million in the same period a year ago. Second-quarter 2021 net income attributable to Sotera Health (“net income”) was $43 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with net income of $7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the second-quarter 2021 increased 17.6% over the second quarter of 2020 to $135 million. Second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) was $0.26, compared to $0.14 in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $0.12 per diluted share. Please refer to the section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” provided later in this release.
For the first six months of 2021, net revenues increased 15.6% to $464 million, compared to $401 million for the same period in 2020. Net income was $53 million, or $0.19 per diluted share for the first half of 2021, compared with net income of $5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the same period last year. First half of 2021 Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.3% to $240 million and Adjusted EPS grew by $0.20 to $0.44 compared to the first half of 2020. Please refer to the section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” provided later in this release.
“Today, we are reporting another quarter of double-digit top-line and earnings growth, while continuing to make meaningful progress on strategic priorities and deleveraging,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael B. Petras, Jr. “All three of our segments are executing well on their business strategy while managing ongoing challenges related to the global pandemic.”
Petras continued, “As a result of our strong financial performance during the first half of the year combined with our momentum going into the second half, we are pleased to increase our Company’s revenue and earnings outlook for 2021. We see continued improvement in the demand for our products and services. During what remains an unsettled time for the world, our focus continues to be on supporting our employees while providing the highest quality service for our customers and driving our mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.”
Second-Quarter and First-Half 2021 Highlights by Business Segment
Sterigenics
For the second quarter of 2021, Sterigenics net revenues were $145 million, an increase of 20.6% compared to the second quarter a year ago. Segment income increased 22.4% to $80 million. For the first six months of 2021, Sterigenics net revenues were $276 million, an increase of 16.3% compared to the same period in 2020. Segment income increased 17.4% to $148 million.
Revenue and segment income growth for the second quarter of 2021 were driven by organic and inorganic sales growth, pricing, as well as a favorable impact from foreign exchange rates.
Nordion
For the second quarter of 2021, Nordion net revenues were $49 million, an increase of 16.6% compared to the second quarter a year ago. Segment income increased 13.7% to $31 million. For the first six months of 2021, Nordion net revenues were $75 million, an increase of 14.1% compared to the same period in 2020. Segment income increased 11.2% to $45 million.
Revenue and segment income growth for the second quarter of 2021 were driven by a favorable impact from foreign exchange rates as well as favorable pricing.
Nelson Labs
For the second quarter of 2021, Nelson Labs net revenues were $58 million, an increase of 13.9% compared to the second quarter a year ago. Segment income increased 8.3% to $24 million. For the first six months of 2021, Nelson Labs net revenues were $113 million, an increase of 15.1% compared to the same period in 2020. Segment income increased 17.9% to $47 million.
Revenue and segment income growth for the second quarter of 2021 were driven by inorganic growth, non-personal protective equipment related volume growth and favorable pricing, partially offset by a decline in personal protective equipment testing volumes.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of June 30, 2021, Sotera Health had $1.87 billion of total debt and $156 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $1.86 billion of total debt and $102 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020. Material debt balances currently outstanding do not mature until 2026. Sotera Health’s net leverage ratio as of June 30, 2021 improved to 3.8x. Please refer to the section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” provided later in this release.
On August 12, 2021, Sotera Health Holdings, LLC issued a full redemption notice to the holders of its $100 million senior secured first lien notes. Full redemption is scheduled for Q3 2021 at a redemption price equal to 103.000% of the principal amount of such notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest.
2021 Outlook Update
Today, Sotera Health is providing an update to its 2021 outlook first provided on March 9, 2021:
- Net revenues increased from the prior range of $890 million - $920 million to the new range of $920 million - $940 million, representing growth of approximately 12% - 15%, compared to the prior year,
- Adjusted EBITDA increased from the prior range of $465 million - $485 million to the new range of $475 million - $490 million, representing growth of approximately 13% - 17%, compared to the prior year,
- Tax rate applicable to Adjusted Net Income of approximately 28% remains the same,
- Adjusted EPS increased from the prior range of $0.78 - $0.86 to the new range of $0.87 - $0.91,
- Fully diluted share count decreased from the prior range of 281 million - 283 million to the new range of 279 million - 281 million shares on a weighted-average basis,
- Capital expenditures in the range of $100 million to $110 million remains the same, and
- Net leverage reduction of approximately 3⁄4 of a turn remains the same.
The outlook provided above is based on current plans and expectations and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including those set forth below under “Forward-Looking Statements.”
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management’s expectations about future events and the Company’s operating plans and performance and speak only as of the date hereof. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “will,” “may,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “target,” “goal,” “continue to,” “positioned to,” “are confident” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon our historical performance and on our current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to us. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, any disruption in the availability or supply of ethylene oxide (“EO”) or cobalt-60 (“Co-60”); changes in industry trends, environmental, health and safety regulations or preferences; the impact of current and future legal proceedings and liability claims, including litigation related to purported exposure to emissions of EO from our facilities in Illinois, Georgia and New Mexico and the possibility that other claims will be made in the future relating to these or other facilities; our ability to increase capacity at existing facilities, renew leases for our facilities and build new facilities in a timely and cost-effective manner; the risks of doing business internationally; and any inability to pursue strategic transactions or find suitable acquisition targets. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to Company’s filings with the SEC, such as its annual and quarterly reports. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.
The outlook provided within this earnings release contains a number of assumptions, including, among others, the Company’s current expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the rate of recoveries of elective procedures and new product development testing, and exchange rates. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to certain items, including, among others, uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, changes to the regulatory landscape, restructuring items and certain fair value measurements, all of which are potential adjustments for future earnings. The variability of these items could have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP results.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio, financial measures that are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP.
We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) before amortization and certain other adjustments that we do not consider in our evaluation of our ongoing operating performance from period to period.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as Adjusted Net Income before interest expense, depreciation (including depreciation of Co-60 used in our operations) and income tax provision applicable to Adjusted Net Income. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is equal to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.
We define Adjusted EPS as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding.
Our Net Debt is equal to our total debt, plus unamortized debt issuance costs and debt discounts, less cash and cash equivalents.
Our Net Leverage Ratio is equal to Net Debt divided by the trailing twelve-months of Adjusted EBITDA.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures as the principal measures of our operating performance. Management believes these are useful because they allow management to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without the impact of certain non-cash items and non-routine items that we do not expect to continue at the same level in the future and other items that are not core to our operations. We believe that these measures are useful to our investors because they provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. In addition, we believe these measures will assist investors in making comparisons to our historical operating results and analyzing the underlying performance of our operations for the periods presented. Our management also uses these measurements in their financial analysis and operational decision-making and Adjusted EBITDA serves as the basis for the metric we utilize to determine attainment of our primary annual incentive program. These measures may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, a similarly titled measure used by other companies.
About Sotera Health
Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.
Sotera Health Company
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Revenues:
|Service
|$
|208,710
|$
|174,444
|$
|397,408
|$
|341,849
|Product
|43,207
|38,641
|66,657
|59,436
|Total net revenues
|251,917
|213,085
|464,065
|401,285
|Cost of revenues:
|Service
|91,391
|80,620
|176,427
|163,689
|Product
|16,765
|13,498
|28,505
|22,112
|Total cost of revenues
|108,156
|94,118
|204,932
|185,801
|Gross profit
|143,761
|118,967
|259,133
|215,484
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|49,828
|42,684
|102,293
|79,737
|Amortization of intangible assets
|15,661
|14,541
|32,204
|29,140
|Total operating expenses
|65,489
|57,225
|134,497
|108,877
|Operating income
|78,272
|61,742
|124,636
|106,607
|Interest expense, net
|19,163
|55,250
|40,445
|111,812
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|14,312
|—
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|76
|(172
|)
|654
|(799
|)
|Other income, net
|(2,764
|)
|(4,358
|)
|(6,654
|)
|(1,208
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|61,797
|11,022
|75,879
|(3,198
|)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|19,182
|3,770
|22,199
|(8,464
|)
|Net income
|42,615
|7,252
|53,680
|5,266
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|16
|235
|239
|213
|Net income attributable to Sotera Health Company
|$
|42,599
|$
|7,017
|$
|53,441
|$
|5,053
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.02
|Diluted
|0.15
|0.03
|0.19
|0.02
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|279,078
|232,400
|278,953
|232,400
|Diluted
|279,214
|232,400
|279,078
|232,400
Sotera Health Company
Segment Data
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Segment revenues:
|Sterigenics
|$
|145,182
|$
|120,372
|$
|276,333
|$
|237,652
|Nordion
|49,125
|42,141
|75,043
|65,766
|Nelson Labs
|57,610
|50,572
|112,689
|97,867
|Total net revenues
|$
|251,917
|$
|213,085
|$
|464,065
|$
|401,285
|Segment income:
|Sterigenics
|$
|79,569
|$
|65,030
|$
|148,030
|$
|126,121
|Nordion
|31,168
|27,409
|44,954
|40,431
|Nelson Labs
|23,826
|21,990
|46,896
|39,760
|Total segment income
|134,563
|114,429
|239,880
|206,312
|Less adjustments:
|Interest expense, net
|19,163
|55,250
|40,445
|111,812
|Depreciation and amortization(a)
|37,461
|35,034
|75,122
|71,057
|Share-based compensation(b)
|3,493
|1,393
|6,942
|3,118
|Loss (gain) on foreign currency and embedded derivatives(c)
|(660
|)
|(3,023
|)
|(996
|)
|1,244
|Acquisition and divestiture related charges, net(d)
|844
|1,295
|659
|2,289
|Business optimization project expenses(e)
|275
|750
|536
|1,799
|Plant closure expenses(f)
|756
|451
|1,298
|1,222
|Loss on extinguishment of debt(g)
|—
|—
|14,312
|—
|Professional services relating to EO sterilization facilities(h)
|10,644
|9,494
|24,043
|13,640
|Accretion of asset retirement obligation(i)
|602
|492
|1,153
|982
|COVID-19 expenses(j)
|188
|2,271
|487
|2,347
|Consolidated income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|61,797
|$
|11,022
|$
|75,879
|$
|(3,198
|)
- Includes depreciation of Co-60 held at gamma irradiation sites.
- Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense.
- Represents the effects of (i) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, primarily related to remeasurement of intercompany loans denominated in currencies other than subsidiaries’ functional currencies, and (ii) non-cash mark-to-fair value of embedded derivatives relating to certain customer and supply contracts at Nordion.
- Represents (i) certain direct and incremental costs related to the acquisitions of the noncontrolling interests in our China subsidiaries and BioScience Laboratories in 2021, Iotron Industries in July 2020 and Nelson Labs Fairfield in 2018 (including the first quarter 2021 gain on the mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interest), and certain related integration efforts as a result of those acquisitions, (ii) the earnings impact of fair value adjustments (excluding those recognized within amortization expense) resulting from the businesses acquired, and (iii) transition services income and non-cash deferred lease income associated with the terms of the divestiture of the Medical Isotopes business in 2018.
- Represents professional fees, contract termination and exit costs, severance and other payroll costs, and other costs associated with business optimization and cost savings projects relating to the integration of recent acquisitions, the Sotera Health rebranding, operating structure realignment and other process enhancement projects.
- Represents professional fees, severance and other payroll costs, and other costs including ongoing lease and utility expenses associated with the closure of the Willowbrook, Illinois facility.
- Represents expenses incurred in connection with the repricing of our Term Loan in January 2021 including accelerated amortization of prior debt issuance and discount costs.
- Represents professional fees related to litigation associated with our EO sterilization facilities and other related professional fees.
- Represents non-cash accretion of asset retirement obligations related to Co-60 and gamma processing facilities, which are based on estimated site remediation costs for any future decommissioning of these facilities (without regard for whether the decommissioning services would be performed by employees of Nordion, instead of by a third party) and are accreted over the life of the asset.
- Represents non-recurring costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including incremental costs to implement workplace health and safety measures. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, costs also included donations to related charitable causes and special bonuses for front-line personnel working on-site during lockdown periods.
Sotera Health Company
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|As of June 30,
|As of December 31,
|2021
|2020
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|156,224
|$
|102,454
|Accounts receivable, net
|118,405
|91,735
|Inventories, net
|35,721
|34,093
|Other current assets
|90,755
|86,733
|Total current assets
|401,105
|315,015
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|623,513
|609,814
|Operating lease assets
|45,147
|45,963
|Other intangible assets, net
|640,787
|643,366
|Goodwill
|1,114,176
|1,115,936
|Other assets
|26,401
|31,185
|Total assets
|$
|2,851,129
|$
|2,761,279
|Liabilities and equity
|Total current liabilities
|$
|148,792
|$
|140,598
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|1,838,133
|1,824,789
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|203,301
|219,502
|Deferred income taxes
|137,632
|121,816
|Total liabilities
|2,327,858
|2,306,705
|Total equity
|523,271
|454,574
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|2,851,129
|$
|2,761,279
Sotera Health Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2021
|2020
|Operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|53,680
|$
|5,266
|Non-cash items
|99,520
|66,217
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|(18,944
|)
|(18,796
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|134,256
|52,687
|Investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(44,789
|)
|(23,438
|)
|Purchase of mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interest in Nelson Laboratories Fairfield
|(12,425
|)
|—
|Purchase of BioScience Laboratories, LLC, net of cash acquired
|(13,760
|)
|—
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(70,974
|)
|(23,438
|)
|Financing activities:
|Proceeds from revolving credit facility
|—
|50,000
|Purchase of noncontrolling interests in China subsidiaries
|(7,720
|)
|—
|Payments of debt issuance costs and prepayment premium
|(3,661
|)
|(142
|)
|Payments on long-term borrowings
|—
|(55,725
|)
|Other
|(709
|)
|(651
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(12,090
|)
|(6,518
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|2,578
|601
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash
|53,770
|23,332
|Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period
|102,454
|63,025
|Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period
|$
|156,224
|$
|86,357
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|Cash paid during the period for interest
|$
|36,615
|$
|112,725
|Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of tax refunds received
|22,785
|3,332
|Equipment purchases included in accounts payable
|9,670
|7,141
Sotera Health Company
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net income
|$
|42,615
|$
|7,252
|$
|53,680
|$
|5,266
|Amortization of intangibles
|21,778
|19,711
|44,060
|39,624
|Share-based compensation(a)
|3,493
|1,393
|6,942
|3,118
|(Gain) loss on foreign currency and embedded derivatives(b)
|(660
|)
|(3,023
|)
|(996
|)
|1,244
|Acquisition and divestiture related charges, net(c)
|844
|1,295
|659
|2,289
|Business optimization project expenses(d)
|275
|750
|536
|1,799
|Plant closure expenses(e)
|756
|451
|1,298
|1,222
|Loss on extinguishment of debt(f)
|—
|—
|14,312
|—
|Professional services relating to EO sterilization facilities(g)
|10,644
|9,494
|24,043
|13,640
|Accretion of asset retirement obligation(h)
|602
|492
|1,153
|982
|COVID-19 expenses(i)
|188
|2,271
|487
|2,347
|Income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments(j)
|(8,863
|)
|(8,653
|)
|(22,996
|)
|(16,360
|)
|Adjusted Net Income
|71,672
|31,433
|123,178
|55,171
|Interest expense, net
|19,163
|55,250
|40,445
|111,812
|Depreciation(k)
|15,683
|15,323
|31,062
|31,433
|Income tax provision applicable to Adjusted Net Income(l)
|28,045
|12,423
|45,195
|7,896
|Adjusted EBITDA(m)
|$
|134,563
|$
|114,429
|$
|239,880
|$
|206,312
|Net Revenues
|$
|251,917
|$
|213,085
|$
|464,065
|$
|401,285
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|53.4
|%
|53.7
|%
|51.7
|%
|51.4
|%
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|Basic
|279,078
|232,400
|278,953
|232,400
|Diluted
|279,214
|232,400
|279,078
|232,400
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.02
|Diluted
|0.15
|0.03
|0.19
|0.02
|Adjusted earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.24
|Diluted
|0.26
|0.14
|0.44
|0.24
- Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense.
- Represents the effects of (i) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, primarily related to remeasurement of intercompany loans denominated in currencies other than subsidiaries’ functional currencies, and (ii) non-cash mark-to-fair value of embedded derivatives relating to certain customer and supply contracts at Nordion.
- Represents (i) certain direct and incremental costs related to the acquisitions of the noncontrolling interests in our China subsidiaries and BioScience Laboratories in 2021, Iotron Industries in July 2020 and Nelson Labs Fairfield in 2018 (including the first quarter 2021 gain on the mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interest), and certain related integration efforts as a result of those acquisitions, (ii) the earnings impact of fair value adjustments (excluding those recognized within amortization expense) resulting from the businesses acquired, and (iii) transition services income and non-cash deferred lease income associated with the terms of the divestiture of the Medical Isotopes business in 2018.
- Represents professional fees, contract termination and exit costs, severance and other payroll costs, and other costs associated with business optimization and cost savings projects relating to the integration of recent acquisitions, the Sotera Health rebranding, operating structure realignment and other process enhancement projects.
- Represents professional fees, severance and other payroll costs, and other costs including ongoing lease and utility expenses associated with the closure of the Willowbrook, Illinois facility.
- Represents expenses incurred in connection with the repricing of our Term Loan in January 2021 including accelerated amortization of prior debt issuance and discount costs.
- Represents professional fees related to litigation associated with our EO sterilization facilities and other related professional fees.
- Represents non-cash accretion of asset retirement obligations related to Co-60 and gamma processing facilities, which are based on estimated site remediation costs for any future decommissioning of these facilities (without regard for whether the decommissioning services would be performed by employees of Nordion, instead of by a third party) and are accreted over the life of the asset.
- Represents non-recurring costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including incremental costs to implement workplace health and safety measures. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, costs also included donations to related charitable causes, and special bonuses for front-line personnel working on-site during lockdown periods.
- Represents the tax benefit or provision associated with the reconciling items between net income (loss) and Adjusted Net Income. To determine the aggregate tax effect of the reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 0% to 35%, depending upon the applicable jurisdictions of each adjustment.
- Includes depreciation of Co-60 held at gamma irradiation sites.
- Represents the difference between income tax expense or benefit as determined under U.S. GAAP and the income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments described in footnote (j).
- $21.8 million and $19.7 million of the adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $42.5 million and $40.7 million of the adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, are included in cost of revenues, primarily consisting of amortization of intangibles, depreciation, and accretion of asset retirement obligations.
Sotera Health Company
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($’s in thousands)
(unaudited)
|As of June 30,
|As of December 31,
|2021
|2020
|Long-term debt
|$
|1,838,133
|$
|1,824,789
|Current portion of finance leases
|1,103
|1,173
|Finance leases less current portion
|33,446
|34,939
|Total Debt
|1,872,682
|1,860,901
|Add: unamortized debt issuance costs and debt discounts
|25,417
|38,761
|Less: cash and cash equivalents
|(156,224
|)
|(102,454
|)
|Total Net Debt
|$
|1,741,875
|$
|1,797,208
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|453,431
|$
|419,859
|Net Leverage
|3.8
|x
|4.3
|x
Sotera Health Company
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Twelve Months
Ended June 30,
|Twelve Months
Ended December 31,
|2021
|2020
|Net income (loss)
|$
|10,922
|$
|(37,491
|)
|Amortization of intangibles
|84,691
|80,255
|Share-based compensation(a)
|14,811
|10,987
|Capital restructuring bonuses(b)
|2,702
|2,702
|Gain on foreign currency and embedded derivatives(c)
|(10,632
|)
|(8,454
|)
|Acquisition and divestiture related charges, net(d)
|2,240
|3,932
|Business optimization project expenses(e)
|1,265
|2,524
|Plant closure expenses(f)
|2,724
|2,649
|Loss on extinguishment of debt(g)
|58,575
|44,262
|Professional services relating to EO sterilization facilities(h)
|47,076
|36,671
|Accretion of asset retirement obligation(i)
|2,117
|1,946
|COVID-19 expenses(j)
|815
|2,677
|Income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments(k)
|(50,172
|)
|(43,536
|)
|Adjusted Net Income
|167,134
|99,124
|Interest expense, net
|143,892
|215,259
|Depreciation(l)
|62,938
|63,309
|Income tax provision applicable to Adjusted Net Income(m)
|79,467
|42,167
|Adjusted EBITDA(n)
|$
|453,431
|$
|419,859
- Includes non-cash share-based compensation expense.
- Represents cash bonuses for members of management primarily relating to the November 2020 IPO.
- Represents the effects of (i) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, primarily related to remeasurement of intercompany loans denominated in currencies other than subsidiaries’ functional currencies, and (ii) non-cash mark-to-fair value of embedded derivatives relating to certain customer and supply contracts at Nordion.
- Represents (i) certain direct and incremental costs related to the acquisitions of the noncontrolling interests in our China subsidiaries and BioScience Laboratories in 2021, Iotron Industries in July 2020 and Nelson Labs Fairfield in 2018 (including the first quarter 2021 gain on the mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interest), and certain related integration efforts as a result of those acquisitions, (ii) the earnings impact of fair value adjustments (excluding those recognized within amortization expense) resulting from the businesses acquired, and (iii) transition services income and non-cash deferred lease income associated with the terms of the divestiture of the Medical Isotopes business in 2018.
- Represents professional fees, contract termination and exit costs, severance and other payroll costs, and other costs associated with business optimization and cost savings projects relating to the integration of recent acquisitions, the Sotera Health rebranding, operating structure realignment and other process enhancement projects.
- Represents professional fees, severance and other payroll costs, and other costs including ongoing lease and utility expenses associated with the closure of the Willowbrook, Illinois facility.
- Represents expenses incurred in connection with the repricing of our Term Loan in January 2021 and paydown of debt following the November 2020 IPO, including accelerated amortization of prior debt issuance and discount costs, and premiums paid in connection with early extinguishment.
- Represents professional fees related to litigation associated with our EO sterilization facilities and other related professional fees.
- Represents non-cash accretion of asset retirement obligations related to Co-60 and gamma processing facilities, which are based on estimated site remediation costs for any future decommissioning of these facilities (without regard for whether the decommissioning services would be performed by employees of Nordion, instead of by a third party) and are accreted over the life of the asset.
- Represents non-recurring costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including donations to related charitable causes, special bonuses for front-line personnel working on-site during lockdown periods and incremental costs to implement workplace health and safety measures.
- Represents the tax benefit or provision associated with the reconciling items between net income (loss) and Adjusted Net Income. To determine the aggregate tax effect of the reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 0% to 35%, depending upon the applicable jurisdictions of each adjustment.
- Includes depreciation of Co-60 held at gamma irradiation sites.
- Represents the difference between income tax expense or benefit as determined under U.S. GAAP and the income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments described in footnote (k).
- $84.5 million and $82.6 million of the adjustments for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, are included in cost of revenues, primarily consisting of amortization of intangibles, depreciation, and accretion of asset retirement obligations.