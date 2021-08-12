Reunion Gold reports drilling intersects of 43.5 m at 2.92 g/t,   61.0 m at 2.54 g/t and 17.5 m at 2.90 g/t gold at its Oko West Project in Guyana

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD) (the "Company") is pleased to report initial assay results from its planned 11,000-meters drilling program at its Oko West Project in Guyana. The program, which began on June 17, 2021, with one diamond drill rig, aims to test the vertical and lateral continuity of trench gold anomalies previously identified in eight mineralized "blocks" along three mineralized north-south shear zones over a 3 km long soil gold anomaly (Figure 1). On July 25, the Company added a reverse circulation drill rig to the program, which is being used to complement the coverage of the known mineralized footprint and explore new mineralized zones. A total of 22 diamond drill holes (representing 1,809 meters of drilling) and eight reverse circulation drill holes (for 559 meters of drilling) have been completed to date in this second drilling program at Oko West. Assay results for 19 diamond drill holes have been received and significant intersections are reported in Table 1.



Table 1: Selected significant intersections (also see Figures 2 and 3)

Drill hole ID Exploration "block" From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Gold

(g/t) OKWD21-010 1 1.25 22.30 21.05 2.18 OKWD21-012 4 25.50 31.50 6.00 3.06 57.00 74.40 17.40 1.24 OKWD21-013 4 0.00 43.50 43.50 2.92 Incl. 31.50 33.00 1.50 6.32 Incl. 36.75 38.00 1.25 24.06 Incl. 38.00 39.50 1.50 22.43 52.20 60.55 8.35 1.82 64.20 72.60 8.40 1.68 OKWD21-014 4 0.00 61.00 61.00 2.54 Incl. 13.50 15.00 1.50 10.48 OKWD21-015 4 58.50 76.00 17.50 2.90 OKWD21-019 4 82.50 88.50 6.00 1.17 OKWD21-020 5 27.00 31.50 4.50 1.01 OKWD21-021 5 1.50 7.50 6.00 3.47 Incl. 3.00 4.20 1.20 8.91 71.00 74.00 3.00 2.41 OKWD21-024 6 0.00 3.00 3.00 1.04 63.00 66.00 3.00 2.24 OKWD21-025 6 19.00 21.20 2.20 1.04 OKWD21-026 6 21.00 24.00 3.00 1.34

Notes :

Complete results and drill hole data can be found on the Company's website.

True widths are unknown

Composites calculated using these parameters: Minimum composite grade: 0.4 g/t; Minimum composite length: 2 m Cut-off of an interval to be included in composite: 0.4 g/t The maximum length of internal waste: 2 m.



Carlos Bertoni, the interim CEO of the Company, stated: "We are pleased with the drilling results obtained so far, confirming down-dip and lateral continuity of gold mineralization previously discovered in trenches and from the first drilling program completed in January 2021. We have intersected gold mineralization in all exploration blocks, including very encouraging high-grade drill results obtained from Block 4. Gold mineralization intersected so far remains open at depth and along strike. We continue to refine the program as we progress, and we are looking forward to reporting additional results in due course."

Mineralized intersections are characterized by intense hydrothermal alteration in sheared granitoids, mafic volcanics and clastic sediments. Deeper drill holes are now testing the geometry and extent of these zones in unweathered rocks.

Oko West is part of a group of permits in the Cuyuni River basin covering an area of approximately 11,900 acres where the Company has an option to acquire a 100% ownership interest.

Sample collection, assaying and data management

Diamond drill samples consist of half HQ core taken continuously at regular intervals averaging 1.4 m. Samples are sealed in plastic bags and shipped to the Actlabs certified laboratory in Georgetown, Guyana, respecting the best chain of custody practices. At the laboratory, samples are dried, crushed up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g), and pulverized to 95% passing 105 μm, including cleaner sand. 50 g of pulverized material is fire assayed by atomic absorption (AA). Initial assays with results above 3,000 ppb gold are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. Assay data is subject to QA/QC using acQuire software and management by an independent consultant.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Carlos. H. Bertoni, P.Geo., the Company's Interim CEO. Mr. Bertoni is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Statement

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, with a portfolio of projects in Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD.' Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com).

Figure 1: Map of Oko West project eastern area showing schematic geology, permit boundary, mineralized shear zones discovered (red dashed lines), exploration program blocks and relevant drilling result composites available (*). Not all planned drill holes will be done, depending on results obtained during the program.

Figure 2: Map of the Oko West exploration program centred on Block 4 and showing schematic geology, mineralized shear zones (dashed red lines), and relevant trench (yellow) and drilling (white) results composites (*). Not all planned drill holes will be done, depending on results obtained during the program.

Figure 3: Map and section of trench 26 area in Block 4 showing schematic geology, mineralized shear zones (dashed red lines), and relevant trench (yellow) and drilling (white) results composites (*).

(*) Composites calculated using these parameters: