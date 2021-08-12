Worldwide Transactional and Marketing Emails Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transactional and Marketing Emails Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the transactional and marketing emails market and it is poised to grow by $8.87 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report on transactional and marketing emails market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing focus on engaging the audience through email marketing and the growth in email users.

The transactional and marketing emails market analysis includes the application and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the high return on investments and cost-effectiveness of email campaigns as one of the prime reasons driving the transactional and marketing emails market growth during the next few years.

The report on transactional and marketing emails market covers the following areas:

Transactional and marketing emails market sizing

Transactional and marketing emails market forecast

Transactional and marketing emails market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading transactional and marketing emails market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Constant Contact Inc., Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG, Mailchimp, Mailgun Technologies Inc., Message Systems Inc., Netcore Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., SendGrid, and Sendinblue SAS. Also, the transactional and marketing emails market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Transactions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Marketing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Segmentation by End-user

Large enterprises

SMEs

Government

7. Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Constant Contact Inc.

Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG

Mailchimp

Mailgun Technologies Inc.

Message Systems Inc.

Netcore Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

SendGrid

Sendinblue SAS

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ae0a79