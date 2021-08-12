Liver Health Supplements Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global liver health supplements Market size is anticipated to inflate on account of the factor that liver health supplements can stimulate healthy liver functioning by revitalising and detoxifying the liver. These supplements aid the liver to restore from damages caused by sugar, alcohol,trans-fat, and fewadditionalcontaminants.

According to our researchers, liver supplements are able toencourage the growth of fresh liver cells, detoxify the liver, and revive the blood flow of the liver. Additionally, aspects such as risingconsumption of junk food, increasing alcohol intake, inactiveroutine, as well as hepatitis infections are leading towards liver diseases and enhancing the market growth.





COVID-19 Impact: Preference for Emergency Medical Cases to Obstruct Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic bestowed upon the world has adversely affected several industries financially. Factories were forced to shut down due to the imposition of lockdowns by governments to curb the further spread of the virus. This disrupted the demand-supply chain as transportation was put to halt temporarily. But the healthcare industry was booming during these unfortunate crises.

As the stringent norms continue to remain intact, the medical industry observed a mixed impact. Whereas, emergency and unavoidable medical cases were given preference and were attended even amidst the pandemic. However, liver health supplements fall under additive healthcare section and thus are termed as non-emergency. Therefore, the medical tourism regarding this market was witnessed to decline.





Drivers and Restraints

Rising Chronic Diseases Set to Stimulate Market Growth

Escalation in the occurrence of enduring liver diseases and liver cirrhosis is projected to fuel the liver health supplements market growth. For example, according to NIH, in 2019, liver cirrhosis is responsible for almost 1 million deceasesper annum globally, and it is presently the 11th most genericcause for death.

Therefore, the market is powered by the escalatedapprehensionconcerning liver health owing to the risingincidence of liver ailments. Furthermore, the market is also boostedon account of the upsurge in the occurrences of fatty liver disease, elevated alcohol intake, and obesity among all age groups.

Regional Insights

European region is anticipated to hold the largest liver health supplements market share and is likely to maintain the same impetus over the forecast period owing to the risingoccurrence of chronic liver diseases and surging alcohol intake. Furthermore, the growth of the market in this region is also accredited to the escalation in government health care spending and consciousnessconcerning liver health supplements.

North America is estimated to hold the second-largest share in the market owing to the upsurge in the incidence of chronic diseases and the increasingacceptance rate of liver health supplements in this region.

Asia Pacific ownsgreat market latentregarding the growth of the market owing to the growing geriatric age group populace, the increasingimplementation of a deskbound lifestyle, and augmenteddispensable income.





Competitive Landscape

Chief Players Focus on Product introductions&Attainments to Strengthen Competition

Fundamental players are implementingvariousapproaches to support their positions in the market as prominent companies. One such crucial strategy is intermittently launching ground-breaking products along with the comprehensive study of the market and its target audience. Another indispensabletactic is procuring companies to reinforce the brand value of the company among end-users.

List of Key Players Covered in the Liver Health Supplements Market Report

NOW Foods

Nutralife Health Products Inc.

Himalaya Herbal Healthcare

Enzymedica

Gaia Herbs

Integria Healthcare

Irwin Naturals

Nature’s Bounty

Nature's Way Products, LLC

Swanson





