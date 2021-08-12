Insights on the Digital Out of Home Advertising Global Market to 2030 - by Offering, Application, Location, End-user and Region

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Advertising Market 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DOOH advertising market will reach $21.35 billion by 2030, growing by 13.0% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the increasing adoption of digital OOH ads in commercial verticals, rapid digitization and urbanization in emerging countries, proliferation of smart cities, and growing technological advancements.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global DOOH advertising market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year because 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global DOOH advertising market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Application, Location, End User, and Region.

Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

DOOH Hardware

DOOH Software

DOOH Service

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Billboard DOOH

Transit DOOH

Street Furniture DOOH

Other Applications

Based on Location, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Outdoor DOOH

Indoor DOOH

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Retail Industry

Financial Services

Healthcare & Medical Industry

Automotive Industry

IT & Telecom

Government Agencies

Entertainment Industry

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Iran, Turkey, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Application, Location, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

BroadSign International LLC

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Daktronics Inc.

Exterion Media Group

EyeMedia LLC

JCDecaux Group

Lamar Advertising Company

oOh!media Limited

Outfront Media

QMS Media Limited

SevenOne Media GmbH

Stroer SE & Co. KGaA

Talon Outdoor Ltd

The Times Group

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 DOOH Hardware

3.3 DOOH Software

3.4 DOOH Service



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Billboard DOOH

4.3 Transit DOOH

4.4 Street Furniture DOOH

4.5 Other Applications



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Location

5.1 Market Overview by Location

5.2 Outdoor DOOH

5.3 Indoor DOOH



6 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

6.1 Market Overview by End User

6.2 Retail Industry

6.3 Financial Services

6.4 Healthcare & Medical Industry

6.5 Automotive Industry

6.6 IT & Telecom

6.7 Government Agencies

6.8 Entertainment Industry

6.9 Other End Users



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

