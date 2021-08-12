New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Collagen Casing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, and End-Use" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128399/?utm_source=GNW

Collagen casings are essential in the production of a variety of value-added or processed meat products. The high mechanical strength and fibrous nature of these products have boosted their demand in numerous applications, including casings for sausages and meat-based products. Furthermore, sausage production continues to grow across geographies, as sausages are increasingly becoming mainstream food. Different types of sausages available in the market include fresh sausages, dry-cured sausages, cooked sausages, and semi-dry sausages, among others. Referring to the rising demand for sausages, the sausage production units, food processors, meat producers, and private label companies are compelling the sausage casing manufacturers to supply an increased quantity of casings, which is, in turn, driving the collagen casings market.



Based on type, the global collagen casing market is segmented into edible and inedible.The edible segment is expected to hold a larger share of the market during the forecast period.



Edible collagen casings are made by the extraction process, usually from the cattle hide.The edible collagen casings are available in straight and curved forms.



The straight ones generally range from 13mm to 45mm, whereas the curved versions of the edible collagen casings range from 20mm to 45mm.Edible collagen casings are ideally suited for hotdogs, smoked and polished sausage, snack sticks, bratwurst, Italian sausage, pepperoni, breakfast links, and many ethnic sausages.



The edible casings provide an appetizing appearance to the sausage and usually come in round-shaped or cylindrical shapes.



Geographically, the collagen casing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Rapid developments, digitalization of the economy, adequate government support, increasing education awareness, and rising income of the middle class are among the attributable factors that have ensured a smooth transition of these economies from the developing stage toward a developed phase.In China, consumption habits imitate western culture; hence, sausages, hot dogs, and processed meat have become popular.



Thus, the increasing consumption of sausages, hot dogs, and processed meat in APAC accelerates the growth of the collagen casings market in the region.



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the status of the collagen casings industry.The outbreak has declined operational efficiency and interrupted the value chains due to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries, thereby creating revenue loss and damage.



The disruption in the value chain has had a negative impact on collagen casings supply, which has impacted the growth of the collagen casings market.This, in turn, is affecting the development of the end-use industries such as food processing, food service, and food retail.



However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations and start vaccine deployment across various countries, the demand for collagen casings is expected to rise globally. A rise in health awareness among the populace due to COVID-19, coupled with the production of collagen casings from safe materials, is expected to boost the growth of the collagen casings market.



Devro Plc., Overseas Casing Company, FABIOS Spó?ka Akcyjna (FABIOS SA), Fibran Group, LEM Products, Nippi Collagen NA Inc., Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, and Viscofan, S.A. are among the well-established players operating in the global collagen casing market.



The overall global collagen casing market size has been derived in accordance with both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the global collagen casing market.

