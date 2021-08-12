Global Electronic Film Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Film Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for electronic film is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%. The major factor driving the market studied is the rapidly growing demand from electronic displays and intensifying trend of digitalization. On the flip side, high processing costs associated with ITO based films and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak is hindering the growth of the market.



The electronic display segment is expected to dominate the electronic film market over the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.



Key Market Trends



Rising Adoption of Touch Sensitive Display Devices in Diverse Applications

Electronic films market is directly linked with the consumer electronics market. The intensifying trend of digitalization in emerging markets is driving the market. The increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) by industries, academic institutes, and government institutes, is intensifying the demand for display devices.

Growing investments in huge infrastructure projects such as smart cities and intelligent transportation systems are also influencing the market growth. Also, declining electronics prices and adoption of superior technology devices is leading to an increase in the transition of electronic devices. Furthermore, technology transitions, such as the rollout of 4G/ LTE and 5G networks, are driving the accelerated adoption of electronic film-based products.

The non-conductive films accounts for the largest market share. Non-conducting films are a crucial component in several electronic devices, including liquid-crystal displays, OLEDs, touchscreens and photovoltaics.

The polymer films account for the largest market share, owing to its high performance for semiconductor, electronic, and medical applications.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the electronic films market across the globe during the forecast period. The majority of demand is expected from countries such as China, South Korea and Japan as they are the leading producers of electronics in Asia Pacific.

China is also one of the leading exporter od elecrical & electronics across the globe.Owing to the low manufacturing costs as well as the increase in investments in the emerging technologies by governments of the countries, the region is projected to witness surge in demand.

The electronics manufacturing in ASEAN countries is also increasing due to the increasing investments from companies like Sony, Toshiba, etc.

Rapid urbanization, industrialization in the emerging nations, such as China, and India, is expected to fuel the demand for electronic gadgets. Majority of the electronic film manufacturers across the region are constantly involved in product innovations.

Competitive Landscape



The global electronic film market is partially consolidated in nature with a few major players dominating a significant portion of the market. Some of the major companies include DuPont, SABIC, Gunze, Nitto Denko Corp., and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics are among the major key players.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rapidly Growing Demand from Electronic Displays

4.1.2 Intensifying Trend of Digitalization

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Processing Cost Associated with ITO based Films

4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Film Type

5.2 Material Type

5.3 Application

5.4 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 DuPont

6.4.3 Gunze

6.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

6.4.5 Nitto Denko Corp.

6.4.6 SABIC

6.4.7 Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

6.4.8 The Chemours Company

6.4.9 TORAY INTERNATIONAL, INC.

6.4.10 Toyobo Co. Ltd.

6.4.11 Merck KGaA



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand due to Smart Cities Projects

7.2 Advent of 5G Technology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pr9puq