Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Chief Creative Director, Andreas Neumann, Spotlighted on PBS in ICON: Music Through the Lens Currently Airing on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App

Andreas Neumann, Chief Creative Director of Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), is featured in a new series that takes viewers through the world of music photography, covering its history and cultural impact: ICON: Music Through The Lens presented by Cinefromage & Mercury Studios. Currently airing nationwide during prime-time slots on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App, the six-part series charts the lives and unique experiences of the men and women who have documented popular music in images. Mr. Neumann is spotlighted in two episodes, including the third and fifth, which are scheduled to air on Friday, August 13th.

The Six-Part Series Features the World’s Best-Known Music Photographers, Musicians, and others including Mr. Neumann, in an Eye-Opening Thrill Ride through the Amazing World of Music Photography

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced its Chief Creative Director, Andreas (“Dre”) Neumann , is featured in a new series that takes viewers on an eye-opening thrill ride through the amazing world of music photography, covering its history and cultural impact: ICON: Music Through The Lens presented by Cinefromage & Mercury Studios , directed by Dick Carruthers and produced by Gered Mankowitz.



Currently airing nationwide during prime-time slots on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App , the new six-part series charts the fascinating lives and unique experiences of the men and women, including Neumann, who have documented popular music in images, from the earliest darkrooms to the fast-evolving digital landscapes of the present day. Each hour-long episode of ICON examines an individual facet of the genre.



Mr. Neumann is spotlighted in two episodes, including the third and fifth, which are scheduled to air on Friday, August 13th. Posing the question “What makes an image iconic?”, the series seeks answers through studio portraits, record sleeves, music magazines, live shows, exhibitions, social media, coffee table books and the fine art world, to end with another question: “What does the future hold for music photography?”

“We are super excited to see our Chief Creative Director, Dre, featured in this PBS series alongside such accomplished artists,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “He’s a master at solving creative challenges and keeping pace with the ever-moving targets in our evolving industry. As Josh Homme says about Dre in ICON, ‘If there’s a problem, the problem has a problem, because it’s getting solved.’”

Dre has worked with household names such as Anthony Bourdain, Foo Fighters, Mark Ronson, Queens of the Stone Age, Iggy Pop, The Arctic Monkeys, Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp, Pelé and many others. He has released the award-winning book, Lucha: A Tribute, and was recognized by The Recording Academy for his participation as a photographer on Desert Sessions Vols. 11 & 12, which won a 2020 GRAMMY Award for Best Recording Package. Dre has also been an award-winning innovator and disruptor in both the advertising and technology industries over the last three decades.

“One important thing to remember about iconic images is that they’re made with the same tools that nearly everyone has access to these days,” said Neumann. “The barrier for entry has been lowered to your own innovation, and those limitations might just be the inspiration you need to make something great. With the cannabis industry being so new, we often don’t have a precedent for the work we do. There are times when it comes down to making something from nothing. When you add the fact that the business is ever-changing, it becomes crucial to be agile in how you solve problems and make the right creative calls. There isn’t a blueprint for these decisions -- we’re making the blueprint right now.”



A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14533207-26c4-4423-aba3-5d0b71cb0b7e

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or BEYOND / HELLO™ on Instagram and Facebook .



