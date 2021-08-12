Outlook on Healthcare Digital Investments - Understand IT-related Challenges Organizations Face Today

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Investments in Healthcare Through COVID-19 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With 99% of healthcare organizations in some stage of digital transformation, it's clear that stakeholders understand the value of IT solutions. Digital health solutions offer great promise for new care delivery models, expanded access, better patient outcomes, and improved operational efficiency. Advanced technologies can help them deal with a myriad of problems that are common around the world. These include an aging population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, anticipated medical staff shortages, long wait times (for appointments and in crowded offices), quality-of-care concerns, and the need for a common technology platform.

Leveraging cloud-based information technology (IT) has become a priority to capitalize on the vast new resources of clinical, financial, socioeconomic, and other data generated across the health ecosystem and captured by electronic health records (EHR), connected medical devices, smartphones, and wearables. Robust data sets can be used to develop new insights, which help improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare and deliver new, innovative IT solutions that engage consumers.

Composed primarily of revenue associated with billing systems and services, this market is increasingly incorporating advanced and specialty technologies such as analytics, cybersecurity, and telemedicine.

Needless to say, COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on this industry. It continues to relentlessly test healthcare organizations around the globe, causing swift changes to regulations, methods of care, and technology usage.

The overall research objective of this study is to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward information technology (IT) within the healthcare sector, specifically: smartphones, tablets, mobile apps, unified communications and collaboration, Internet of Things and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, social media management and marketing tools, infrastructure and data centers, big data and analytics, digital marketing, customer experience management, cybersecurity, and ERP/supply chain management/HR Management.

Privacy and security are the primary concerns of using AI. Fears about losing the human touch with co-workers, patients, and partners are valid. Each organization must find its own optimal balance of the human vs. AI equation and invest in the solutions that help the company achieve its top goals.

Delivering a holistic customer journey is top of mind among healthcare organizations. Delivering solutions that allow for seamless integration of channels and achieve CX goals across departments will be advantageous for vendors.

Telehealth and virtual care are here to stay for the long run. This creates great opportunities for unified communications and collaboration and contact center solution providers because connecting patients with agents, nurses, physicians, technicians, pharmacies, health supplies, and medical device manufacturers, among others, is critical to improving patient care and customer satisfaction.

Ensuring customer trust is a top CX priority when making purchase decisions for healthcare organizations. CX solutions that help these organizations gain customer trust will be the winners.

COVID-19 shut the entire world down in a matter of days. It continues to impact economies around the globe as lives are lost and staying healthy trumps every other need. The pandemic's most significant insights are that a disaster recovery plan is essential, and being an agile organization enables swift organizational changes to meet customers' urgent needs. Thus, companies that invest in automation and self-service tools that boost, not hurt CX, will thrive.

Key Topics Covered:

1. State of the Healthcare Industry

Digital Trends in Global Healthcare - State of the Industry in 2020

The Quadruple Aim and the Shifting Role of Healthcare Companies to Fit into a New Paradigm

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Digital Health Industry

Covid-19 Impact on the Healthcare Industry

Impact of the Covid-19 Outbreak on the Global Telehealth Market

Growth Opportunities from Covid-19 Impact

Growth Opportunities in the Hospital Industry

Growth Opportunities in the Digital Health Industry

Growth Opportunities for Telehealth Suppliers to Battle Covid-19

Growth Opportunities in Medical Technologies

2. Customer Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Objectives

3. Respondent and Organization Profile

Respondent Profile - Decision-making Authority

Respondent Profile - Familiarity With IT Budget

Respondent Profile - Involvement in IT-related Purchases

Organization Profile - Size of Organization

4. Company Profile and Telecom Budgets

Organization Revenue in 2019

Percent of Revenue Allocated to IT/Telecom Budgets in 2020

Estimated Change in Organization Revenue from 2019 to 2020

Covid-19 Impact on Revenue in 2020

Estimated Change in IT/Telecom Budgets in 2021

5. Key Findings

Top IT Challenges Faced by Organizations

Organization Profile - Top IT-related Challenges

6. Digital Transformation Strategy

Key Business Goals

Key Business Goals by Organization Type

Current Stage of Digital Transformation

Current Stage of Digital Transformation by Organization Type

Hurdles To Purchasing Transformative Technologies

Hurdles To Purchasing Transformative Technologies By Organization Type

Top Departments to Procure Digital Transformation Budgets

Top Departments to Procure Digital Transformation Budgets by Organization Type

How Companies Measure Digital Transformation Success

How Companies Measure Digital Transformation Success By Organization Type

Departments Driving the Adoption of Digital Solutions

7. Covid-19 Impact

Impact of Covid-19 on the Organization

Impact of Covid-19 on the Organization by Type

Top IT Challenges to Support Remote Work

Covid-19 Impact on Digital Transformation Strategy and Investments

Covid-19 Impact On Digital Transformation Strategy And Investments By Organization Type

Digital Transformation Objectives Prioritized due to Covid-19

Digital Transformation Objectives Prioritized Due to Covid-19 By Organization Type

Technologies Deployed to Monitor Employee Safety

Technologies Provided to Remote Employees During the Covid-19 Pandemic

Covid-19 Impact on Physical Office Space and Real Estate

Future Investment Priorities

Future Investment Priorities by Organization Type

8. Transformative Technologies: Overall

Currently Used Digital Solutions

Priority for Investments in Solutions

Competitive Advantages of Solutions

9. Transformative Technologies: Internet of Things (IoT)

Key Reasons for Investing in IoT

Key Concerns Regarding Implementation of IoT

10. Transformative Technologies: Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Key Reasons for Investing in AI

Importance of AI Features/Capabilities For Enterprise Communications and Contact Centers

Key Benefits of AI

Risks Related to AI

11. Transformative Technologies: Big Data Analytics

Key Features When Purchasing Big Data Analytics

Features Lacking in Big Data Analytics

12. Transformative Technologies: Customer Experience

Customer Experience Priorities

Customer Experience Challenges

Transformative Technologies' Investment Decision Making Factors

Top CX Priorities By Vertical

Top Challenges to Delivering Excellent CX

13. Communication & Collaboration: Overall

Communication & Collaboration Tools Used Today

Key Drivers for Investing in Communication and Collaboration

14. Frontline Workers

Frontline Workers

Capabilities that Enhance Frontline Workers' Performance Ranked in Order of Importance

Organizations' Perception of their Capability to Empower Frontline Workers

Technologies Used by or Planned for Frontline Workers

Tools Most Often Used by Frontline Workers

Factors Preventing Frontline Workers From Meeting Goals

Factors Preventing Organizations From Empowering Frontline Workers

15. The Last Word, 2021

Growth Opportunities from a CX Perspective

16. Appendix

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

List of Exhibits

