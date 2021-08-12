New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Dairy Market, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128262/?utm_source=GNW



Saudi Arabia dairy market was valued at USD5726.42 million in 2020, and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.66% in the forecast period, to reach USD7940.77 million by the end of 2026. Rapid gains in the combined incomes of family members has resulted in additional disposable income of consumers, thereby boosting their purchasing power significantly. As a result, a growing number of consumers are unwilling to compromise on product quality regardless of price and are preferring dairy products that are good for their health and have high nutritional content.



Saudi Arabia dairy market is expected to undergo formidable growth during the forecast period owing to flourishing dairy industry and increasing consumption of milk and dairy products.Further, rising awareness towards benefits of milk and related products and growing trend of fitness is anticipated to drive the market growth by 2026.



Regulations regarding halal beverages and increasing popularity of packaged dairy products is further fueling the dairy market growth in Saudi Arabia. The market is witnessing entry of several international companies as the country relies heavily on imports for its dairy requirements.



Ghee, butter, cheese, ice cream, probiotic drinks, and other value-added dairy products are becoming increasingly popular in Saudi Arabia dairy market. Increasing disposable income, population growth, changing eating habits due to influence of western culture, etc. are driving the demand for value-added dairy products in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, value added foods are often "ready to eat," therefore, they are preferred as a quick snacking option by the working population for on the go eating. Furthermore, product improvements in value added dairy products, such as reduced fat cheese, sugar free ice creams, and flavored yogurts, are likely to stimulate the demand for value added goods in Saudi Arabia during the forecast period.



Saudi Arabia dairy market is categorized based on type, distribution channel and region.Based on type, the market is segmented into drinking milk, cheese, yogurt, ghee & butter and others.



The drinking milk segment held the largest market share and is expected to dominate the market by 2026 owing to the growing number of health-conscious population who are aware about the benefits of milk consumption.Based on distribution channel, Saudi Arabia dairy market is categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, grocery retail, online and others.



The supermarket and hypermarket segment dominates the dairy market in the country as top dairy manufacturers are selling their products in these stores. Also, with the government’s effort to increase dairy productivity, there are variety of dairy products available in supermarkets and hypermarkets.



Some of the major players operating in the Saudi Arabia dairy market are Almarai Company, Al Safi Danone Ltd., The National Agricultural Development Company (NADEC), NADA DAIRY, SAUDIA DAIRY & FOODSTUFF COMPANY (SADAFCO), Danya Foods Ltd., Forsan Foods & Consumer Products Company Ltd., Modern Dairy Plant Company (BADR DAIRY), Wardat Al Mashreq Food Factory, Ornua Ingredients International. The market is highly competitive and leading companies are focusing on new product innovation to increase their market share.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in market size of Saudi Arabia dairy market, in terms of value and volume from 2016 to 2020.

• To analyze and forecast market size of the Saudi Arabia dairy market, in terms of value and volume from 2021 to 2026 and growth until 2026.

• To define, classify and forecast the Saudi Arabia dairy market on the type, distribution channel and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Saudi Arabia dairy market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions in the Saudi Arabia dairy market.

• To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the Saudi Arabia dairy market.

• To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of dairy products in market.

The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of dairy manufacturers and suppliers in Saudi Arabia.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings and end user of all major dairy suppliers across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size for the Dairy market using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value sales data for different types of dairy was recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the TechSci Research.



Key Target Audience:



• Dairy manufacturers, dairy suppliers, distributors, and end users

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers.

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to dairy products.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, distributors, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Saudi Arabia dairy market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Saudi Arabia Dairy Market, By Type:

o Drinking Milk

o Cheese

o Yogurt

o Ghee & Butter

o Others

• Saudi Arabia Dairy Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Grocery Retail

o Online

o Others

• Saudi Arabia Dairy Market, By Region:

o Central

o Western

o Eastern

o Southern

o Northern



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia dairy market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

