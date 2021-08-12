New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Network Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2030F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916814/?utm_source=GNW



Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market stood at USD1542.32 million in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.01% until 2030. Growth in the Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market is driven by increasing spending in the telecom and ICT industry by the Saudi government. Telecom ICT Infrastructure includes all the information and communication technology infrastructure and systems that are used in an organization, such as software, hardware, firmware, networks, and the company websites. The growing Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend is also resulting in increased demand for improving telecom connectivity across various enterprises. It offers flexibility for employees in working from home, client location or in transit thereby propelling the market during the forecast period. The supportive government initiatives for commercialization of 5G network are propelling the market. Furthermore, upgradation of existing telecom infrastructure by the telecom service providers in the country is further spurring the market growth. The telecom service providers are extending their network coverage and are offering more efficient and cost-effective services. Also, increasing cellular internet penetration coupled with the growing adoption of cloud is anticipated to fuel the market growth through 2030. However, increasing rate of cybercrime over the wireless telecom network can hamper the growth of market during forecast period.



The Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT infrastructure market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, network type, end user, company and region.Based on component, the market can be categorized into hardware, software and services.



The services component can be further bifurcated into professional and managed.The professional services component segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period since these are the most preferred type of services which form the backbone of the telecom infrastructure.



Professional services are project-based and usually address a specific problem or challenge. Professional Services help businesses overcome specific challenges through a dedicated project, such as a cloud migration or the deployment of new hardware.

On the basis of deployment mode, the market can be categorized into cloud and on-premises.Cloud segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the expanding cloud computing industry in the country.



The supportive government policies such as Saudi Vision 2030 and National Digital Transformation are expected to boost the Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT infrastructure Market. Additionally, Cloud First Policy stimulated public sector migration from traditional IT solutions to cloud-based models, which will boost the cloud deployment in Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market.



Major players operating in the Saudi Arabia telecom ICT infrastructure market include ZTE Corporation, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc, CommScope, Inc, Fortinet, Inc, Fujitsu Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Juniper Networks Inc and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2030



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market from 2021 to 2030 and growth rate until 2030.

• To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market based on component, deployment mode, network type, end user, region and company.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers and service providers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product and service types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Telecom infrastructure service providers and other stakeholders

• Maintenance and deployment companies

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Telecom ICT Infrastructure

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, service providers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By Component:

o Hardware

Networking Equipment

Transmitting Device

End Point Device

o Software

Operations Support Software

Business Support Software

Network Management Software

Others

o Services

Professional

Managed

• Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By Deployment Mode:

o On-Premises

o Cloud

• Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By Network Type:

o Wireless

o Fixed

• Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By End User:

o Telecom Service Providers

o Government

o Enterprises

o Others

• Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By Region:

o Central

o Western

o Eastern

o Rest of Saudi Arabia



Competitive Landscape

:



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916814/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________