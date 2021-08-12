Simplifya Launches Suite of Compliance Solutions for Cannabis Businesses in Virginia, Expanding the Company’s Footprint to 22 States

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplifya (“Simplifya” or “the Company”), the leading regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced it launched a suite of compliance solutions for cannabis businesses in the Commonwealth of Virginia, expanding the reach of the company’s footprint to 22 states. The suite of services, which include Simplifya Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) , Simplifya Smart Cabinet and Simplifya Self Audit , have been specifically designed to help cannabis businesses remain compliant under the commonwealth’s newly enacted laws, as well as manage risks in a cost-effective way.



This spring, Virginia became the first Southern state to pass adult-use cannabis legislation, and a new series of regulatory changes went into effect on July 1, 2021. The new law in Virginia legalizes simple possession and home cultivation for adults 21 and over, seals some marijuana-related records and creates a new independent state entity, the Cannabis Control Authority (CCA), to regulate the cannabis market. In the coming years, the General Assembly must reenact sections of the bill and the CCA must implement regulations before legal sales of cannabis can begin.

“Most cannabis operators didn’t decide to get into the cannabis industry because they're passionate about rules and regulations -- they’re passionate about cultivating cannabis and delivering life-changing treatments to patients and consumers,” said Simplifya CEO and Co-Founder Marion Mariathasan . “However, following regulations is critical to a company’s long-term success, which is why we created a comprehensive suite of solutions that put an end to compliance headaches, the endless worrying and even worse fines. As the Virginia marketplace prepares for the addition of flower later this year and the eventual enactment of adult-use, our compliance software solutions will help operators protect their licenses and business from regulatory risks, so they’re able to focus on their business goals and objectives.”

Simplifya Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

Simplifya SOPs are designed to help ensure cannabis businesses are efficiently, effectively and legally running. They outline best practices and processes for the clients’ entire organization. While creating the correct SOPs can be long and arduous, Simplifya’s team of analytical and regulatory experts developed both generic and license-specific SOP bundles, which include everything cannabis businesses need to immediately get up and running. SOPs also ensure cannabis compliance by providing a comprehensive base, which can be used as is or customized to meet the client’s specific needs. If there are changes, Simplifya’s team also automatically updates the specific SOP and sends clients a notification.

Simplifya Smart Cabinet

Ninety percent of cannabis compliance is documentation, including keeping and organizing documents, making sure no documents are expired and being able to produce documents for inspection at a moment’s notice. Simplifya Smart Cabinet (“Smart Cabinet”) is a user-friendly and convenient online document storage hub that helps to eliminate the worry and stress of organizing and storing all of an operator's critical documents. Smart Cabinet provides businesses with a cheat sheet of every document needed based on their license, an intuitive interface, complete control over who has the ability to access these documents, the flexibility to assign documents to employees and reminder features for when a file needs to be updated.

About Simplifya

Simplifya is the cannabis industry’s leading regulatory and operational compliance software platform; our suite of products takes the guesswork out of confusing and continually changing state and local regulations. Featuring SOPs, badge tracking, document storage, tailored reporting, and employee accountability features, our Custom Audit software can reduce the time you spend on compliance by 45%. For more information, visit www.simplifya.com .

