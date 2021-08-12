The Show Must Go On! Gator Releases Instrument Bell Covers and Singer Masks

Tampa, FL, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its commitment to protect musicians, bands, singers, music educators, and students, Gator designed instrument and face mask solutions that follow recommendations from the NFHS' (National Federation of State High Schools) performing arts aerosol study.

“We wanted to be very thorough and thoughtful in our research and development, so we connected directly with NFHS on their scientific studies to ensure our product adhered to data-driven recommendations," said Crystal Morris, CEO of Gator Co.,

“Gator was attentive to our recommendations from the International Performing Arts Aerosol Study,” said James Weaver, NFHS Director of Performing Arts and Sports and Study Chair. “They took a listen-test-and-learn approach to create products that effectively address the findings of the study.”



The instrument bell covers with a pocket for a replaceable MERV 13 filter (included) are made from a breathable, non-woven polypropylene fabric with little to no back pressure or acoustic loss during performance. The fabric and the filter are expected to greatly reduce the spread of aerosols. The bell covers are available in multiple sizes ranging from 4-32 inches in diameter to fit various instruments. All the covers feature an elastic closure and cord lock to properly secure them over the bell openings of wind instruments and do not cause any backpressure or acoustic loss during performance. The GBELL Cover Series will fit a wide variety of wind and brass instruments from clarinets to large tubas and range in size between 2 and 32-inches.

The instrument face masks are specially designed with a front flap opening for easy playing while staying safe and are available in youth and adult sizes.

“After releasing our standard face masks and bell covers, we were asked for a solution for French horn players who perform using “hand-stopping (see image),” said Rob McCoy, Gator’s Product Management Director. “We were also asked for a solution for vocal performances, so we applied the same design thinking to create singers’ masks.”

Gator’s double-layer French horn bell covers range from 11 to 13 inches in diameter and are made of a reusable, hand washable lycra fabric with an elastic closure to keep the cover secured to the bell opening while in use.

The aerosol filtering singer masks include triple-layered protection while keeping space between the mouth and interior front wall of the mask for proper breathing and clear enunciation.

All masks are available in various sizes for the perfect fit. Together, the bell cover and instrument face mask provide full protection for any wind instrument musician or singer.

Instrument (brass bell) covers with pocket for MERV 13 filter (filter included) – 26 SKUs 13 sizes available ranging from 4”-32” in diameter 2 colors available-black and white



French horn bell cover with hand access Fits bell sizes ranging from 11 to 13” in diameter Double-layered and washable Available in black



