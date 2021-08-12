AL DÍA News and WPVI-TV/6abc Introduce the 2021 AL DÍA Archetypes: Ambassador Manuel Torres Awards

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, September 24th, AL DÍA News Media will present the sixth annual 2021 AL DÍA Archetypes: Ambassador Manuel Torres Awards Gala at The Union League of Philadelphia. The Gala will include live performances.



Through an exciting new multimedia partnership with WPVI-TV/6abc, AL DÍA’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration will now be accessible to everyone. On Sunday, October 10th at 5 pm, audiences can watch the awards event on television, 6abc.com, and various other streaming services.

“We are thrilled to partner with AL DÍA to take the next step in creating a program that will recognize the important contribution of the Hispanic community to our city and nation,” said Bernie Prazenica, 6abc President and General Manager.

The celebration intends to honor the accomplishments of the region's most distinguished Latinos in the following ten industries:

-- Public service

-- Education

-- Corporate

-- Non-profit

-- Health

-- Entrepreneurship

-- Sports

-- Music

-- Performing arts

-- Media

This year’s gala also wears a new name honoring the first U.S. ambassador of present-day Colombia, Manuel Torres. During his time as an ambassador under President James Monroe, Torres played an influential role in the U.S government granting recognition to the newly emerging Latin American states. Now, more than 200 years after his death, AL DÍA will recognize Torres’ revolutionary legacy.

More details to be announced in the upcoming months.

About AL DÍA News Media:

AL DÍA News Media is a bilingual news organization founded on the mission to portray Americans of Latino descent accurately. Over the past 25 years, AL DÍA has developed into a multimedia news organization that offers the best of the Latino American experience by implementing content initiatives and programs.

