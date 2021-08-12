Healthwise and TCS Healthcare Technologies Join Forces to Achieve Better Health Outcomes

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, and TCS Healthcare Technologies, the leading provider of managed care solutions designed by clinicians, announced a strategic partnership today. TCS Healthcare Technologies will use the Healthwise® Care Management Solution as part of ACUITYnxt™, a TCS SaaS offering that supports a whole-person approach to managing care. Together, the companies will extend the power of both platforms by embedding patient education natively into ACUITYnxt™ to help care managers improve care quality and provide patient education without disrupting their workflow.



Healthwise offers thousands of unbiased, action-oriented health education materials written in plain language that instruct and engage people about their health conditions. TCS software solutions support the needs of health plans, TPAs, ACOs, and other risk-bearing organizations by optimizing clinical outcomes, maintaining compliance, and improving financial and operational excellence. Care managers can segment patients by conditions and other attributes to ensure they are reaching the right patient at the right time with health education, as well as identify potential barriers to health in order to reduce readmissions or avoidable claims.

“The integration of Healthwise with ACUITYnxt further strengthens TCS Healthcare’s reputation as a leading provider of Population Health Management software and tools,” says Kerry Winkle, Chief Growth Officer at TCS Healthcare Technologies. “The ability to engage and educate patients is critical to improving health outcomes.”

“Providing Healthwise information and tools through the ACUITYnxt technology will support patients with the prescribed information they need to make successful health changes,” says Dave Mink, Healthwise Chief Client Officer. “This partnership creates a tremendous opportunity for Healthwise’s education and our purpose to help more people live healthier lives.”

About Healthwise

Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help people make better health decisions. People have turned to Healthwise information more than 2 billion times to learn how to do more for themselves, ask for the care they need, and say “no” to the care they don’t need. Healthwise partners with leading hospitals, electronic medical record (EMR) providers, health plans, care management companies, and health websites to empower patients and achieve organizational objectives. www.healthwise.org. 1.800.706.9646

About TCS Healthcare Technologies

TCS Healthcare Technologies (TCS) is the leading provider of population health software designed to support health plans, TPAs, ACOs, and other risk-bearing organizations. The TCS team of U.S.-based clinicians and developers are recognized for their best-in-class managed care expertise and customer support. TCS Healthcare Technologies is an HCAP Partners portfolio company.

