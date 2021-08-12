ATM Subsidiary, Sonoran Flower, in Final Stage to Open Dispensary Building in Clifton, AZ and Closes Escrow on Additional Buildings for Future Expansion

TUCSON, AZ, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (OTC: EXMT), subsidiary Sonoran Flower is pleased to announce that we are in the final approval stage to open our dispensary building located in Clifton, Arizona. This will enable the company to have our dispensary, Infused Kitchen and cultivation in the same location. The company has also closed on additional buildings adding another 20,000 sq. ft. adjacent to the Miami main 43,000 sq. ft. building.

As announced earlier, we are the first retail building as you come into Clifton. The building is 12,000 square feet. 6,000 square feet on ground level with a 17.5 foot ceiling and 6000 square foot basement. This is all located on 2.2 acres. Future plans are for expansion with on site in-door cultivation, with processing facility and infused kitchen. On the additional acreage we plan to expand for more cultivation green houses.

“We are ready to open our Facility for the Dispensary. We have been working day and night to finish the upgrade to the dispensary building. We are prepared to open very soon..," states Lee Katterman, Sonoran Flower President.

This news is in addition to the announcement that Sonoran Flower had also closed escrow on our 40,000 SF offsite grow facility and won the Arizona Dispensary License Lottery in April. This license gives the company a dispensary, indoor grow, offsite grow, and kitchen for production of a wide range of edibles. The company still has its 15,000 SF facility outside of Tucson.

Thank you for all the continued support. Stay tuned for more exciting news as we expand our facilities and operations.

About Sonoran Flower LLC. https://sonoranflower.com/store

Sonoran Flower was built on the belief that nature holds everything we need to heal. We are a multifaceted organization that cultivates, processes, and sells wholesale and retail hemp goods. We procure and produce top-quality hemp seeds, smokable hemp flower, hemp biomass, distillates, isolates and products such as vape, lotions, salves, and Hemp Beverages. The company also owns a dispensary and cultivation license in Arizona and is working to open its dispensary during the summer of 2021.

To Buy Sonoran Flower CBD Products go to: https://sonoranflower.com/store or call 520-303-HEMP (4367)

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

