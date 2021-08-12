Apollo Hires Vikram Mahidhar as Operating Partner and Head of Data & Digital Transformation

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo” or the “Firm”) today announced that Vikram Mahidhar has joined the Firm as an Operating Partner to lead Private Equity’s Data & Digital Transformation efforts within Apollo’s Portfolio Performance Solutions (“APPS”) platform.



In this role, Mr. Mahidhar joins an existing team of data and digital strategists to accelerate digital transformation across the firm’s Private Equity portfolio companies using business intelligence, advanced analytics, digital marketing, artificial intelligence, and other proprietary capabilities. He will work closely with Andy Pickens, formerly of Palantir Technologies, who has led many of the APPS team’s early successes since joining the Firm in 2018. The team has helped Apollo’s companies across a diverse range of industries to create value through new data systems and enhanced technology, including Sun Country Airlines, McGraw Hill Education, Diamond Resorts, and Rackspace, among others.

As part of Apollo’s APPS platform, the Data & Digital Transformation team is designed to work alongside the Private Equity investment teams and its portfolio companies to transform their operational capabilities. The platform is comprised of experts and proprietary partnerships focused on key strategic priorities, including data, technology, talent, and innovation.

David Sambur and Matt Nord, Co-Heads of Private Equity, said, “In all of our investments, we look for transformational elements to drive operational excellence and strong financial performance. With the support of Aaron Miller, Vikram and the exceptional team we have in place, we will be able to better source, diligence and execute on digital innovation opportunities, helping our management teams accelerate growth while delivering industry-leading returns for our investors.” Aaron Miller, Head of APPS, said, “Data and digital transformation have been cornerstones of our strategy. Vikram’s expertise and leadership will be instrumental in further scaling our team as we look to enhance digital fluency and maximize value across our portfolio. We are committed to building a best-in-class platform that leverages the scale, expertise, and network of Apollo to create better companies.”

Prior to joining Apollo, Mahidhar was a Senior Vice President at Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on digital-led innovation, where he worked with companies to drive large-scale business transformation using artificial intelligence, analytics, intelligent automation, and cloud computing. Prior to Genpact, he was an entrepreneur and built the AI Solutions business at Rage Frameworks, which was acquired by Genpact in 2017. Mahidhar began his career at Deloitte, where he served as a Managing Director and Deputy Head of Innovation.

Mr. Mahidhar’s appointment follows the announcement of several initiatives intended to support growth, transformation, and innovation across the Firm’s portfolio. Earlier this month, the Firm announced a collaboration with Figure Technologies, a leader in blockchain, and a strategic partnership with Motive Partners, a specialized fintech investor. The Firm also announced a partnership with venture studio 25madison in April of this year.

