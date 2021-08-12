Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Investor Call for August 24, 2021

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) announced today that it will issue second quarter financial results after the close of the market on Monday, August 23, 2021 and will host the quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.



Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 9:00 AM, U.S. Eastern Daylight Time. Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast.

Date: August 24, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM EDT

Listen via Internet: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hqshmr5i

United States: +1 877-293-5491 (conference ID: 7458760) International: +1 914-495-8526 (conference ID: 7458760)

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys, and other ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Gaurav Mehta

Executive Vice President - Investor Relations

investor.relations@ferroglobe.com