Fluo Labs Announces Partnership With a Leading Global Life Sciences Company

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluo Labs, Inc., a premarket clinical-stage medical device company in the process of creating a breakthrough medical device aimed at dramatically improving the way people manage Allergic Rhinitis (also referred to as seasonal allergies or hay fever), announced today that it has partnered with a leading global life sciences company. The partnership, which includes a financial component, will help Fluo Labs fulfill its mission to improve the quality of life for millions of allergy sufferers and bring its device to a global market.



“Tackling the growing allergy problem is hard. There has been little innovation in the space in the last 20 years,” said Lawrence Johnson, CEO of Fluo Labs. “We are excited to be pioneering a new category in nasal allergy care that will allow millions to get relief from their allergy symptoms without having to use medication. This will be especially valuable for those who can't take common allergy medications because of medical conditions or contraindications. This partnership will help us accelerate our plans to bring innovation to the fast-growing respiratory care category.”

Fluo Labs is developing a technology that uses photobiomodulation - a form of light therapy - to reduce inflammation in the nasal cavity and inhibit the release of histamines - effectively acting as a natural antihistamine.

With successful proof-of-concept studies under its belt, the Company is now undertaking the final phase of its clinical and technical evaluation with a view to obtaining a De Novo grant from the FDA and CE Certification.

Created by a team of experts in the fields of light therapeutics, antihistamines, and nasal steroids, the technology is the result of years of cutting-edge research, preclinical and clinical development. Fluo Labs already holds two patents and has three more pending.

Fluo Labs is running a limited-time equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. Funds received from the global partner and raised through the crowdfunding campaign will be used to complete product development and clinical evaluation with a view to obtaining an FDA De Novo grant and CE Certification. To invest, visit https://www.startengine.com/fluo .

About Fluo Labs

Fluo Labs Inc. is a premarket clinical-stage medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life for millions of people who suffer from seasonal allergies. Fluo Labs’ founders have decades of industry experience in the development of cutting-edge, light-based medical devices and extensive experience in multiple pharma and biotech therapeutic areas including virology, rhinitis drug therapies, and light therapeutics. Its first product is being designed to allow people to temporarily relieve their symptoms of allergic rhinitis with a drug-free, over-the-counter remedy. The technology has won multiple awards including Gear Diary’s Best of CES 2021 Award, Techlicious’ Top Picks of CES 2021 Award, and Fluo Labs was a P&G Ventures 2021 CES Innovation Challenge finalist. To learn more, visit https://www.fluolabs.care/ .