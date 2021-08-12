Global Modular Kitchen Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Boston Cabinets, Nobia and Pedini Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Modular Kitchen Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the modular kitchen market and it is poised to grow by $7.88 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report on modular kitchen market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high demand for convenient and customized kitchens with a wide design variety and efficient space management and ease in assembling.

The modular kitchen market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growth in residential construction activities as one of the prime reasons driving the modular kitchen market growth during the next few years.

The report on modular kitchen market covers the following areas:

Modular kitchen market sizing

Modular kitchen market forecast

Modular kitchen market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading modular kitchen market vendors that include Boston Cabinets Inc., Hafele GmbH and Co. KG, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Snaidero Rino Spa, Nobia AB, Pedini SPA, nobilia-Werke J. Stickling GmbH and Co. KG, SieMatic Mobelwerke GmbH and Co. KG, Hacker Kuchen GmbH and Co. KG, and Hettich Holding GmbH and Co. oHG. Also, the modular kitchen market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

