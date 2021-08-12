The Warehouse and Storage Market is expected to grow by USD 17.35 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Warehouse and Storage Market in China 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04483610/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on warehouse and storage market in China provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current China market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in demand in e-commerce market, emergence of new segments such as reverse logistics, and increase in the presence of third-party logistics providers. In addition, rise in demand in e-commerce market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The warehouse and storage market in China analysis include end-user segment and type segment.



The warehouse and storage market in China is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Chemicals

• Others



By Type

• General

• Refrigerated

• Farm products



This study identifies the rise of multistoried warehouses as one of the prime reasons driving the warehouse and storage market in China growth during the next few years. Also, increase in number of self-operated warehouses and use of blockchain to improve traceability in logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on warehouse and storage market in China covers the following areas:

• Warehouse and storage market in China sizing

• Warehouse and storage market in China forecast

• Warehouse and storage market in China industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading warehouse and storage market in China vendors that include Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Americold Realty Trust, China Chengtong Holdings Group Ltd., CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post DHL Group, GLP, John Swire & Sons Ltd., Lineage Logistics LLC, Schenker AG, and United Parcel Service Inc. Also, the warehouse and storage market in China analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

