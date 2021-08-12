The Preschool or Childcare Market is expected to grow by $ 57.59 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Preschool or Childcare Market in China 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05219341/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on preschool or childcare market in China provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current China market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for sustained enrollment and established and international players have pricing leverage. In addition, rising demand for sustained enrollment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The preschool or childcare market in China analysis includes service segment, age group segment, and ownership segment.



The preschool or childcare market in China is segmented as below:

By Service

• Full-time preschool or childcare

• On-demand preschool or childcare



By Age Group

• Children aged below 3 years

• Children aged between 3 and 6 years



By Ownership

• Private preschool or childcare

• Public preschool or childcare



This study identifies the increased focus on enhancing English fluency as one of the prime reasons driving the preschool or childcare market in China growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on preschool or childcare market in China covers the following areas:

• Preschool or childcare market in China sizing

• Preschool or childcare market in China forecast

• Preschool or childcare market in China industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading preschool or childcare market in China vendors that include Beanstalk Education Group, Crestar Education Group, Etonkids International Educational Group, Fortune Kindergarten, Golden Apple Education Investment (Group) Co. Ltd, Little Tree Montessori International School Inc., Montessori School of Shanghai, Shanghai American School, The International Montessori School, and Yew Chung International School of Shanghai. Also, the preschool or childcare market in China analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

