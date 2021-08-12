The Third-party Logistics Market is expected to grow by $ 73.78 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Third-party Logistics Market in China 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539061/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on third-party logistics market in China provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current China market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in e-commerce market demand and growing consumption of frozen and perishable foods. In addition, rise in e-commerce market demand is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The third-party logistics market in China analysis includes end-user segment and service segment.



The third-party logistics market in China is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Consumer goods

• Food and beverage

• Others



By Service

• Transportation

• Warehousing and distribution

• Value-added services



This study identifies the growing focus on development of logistics-related infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the third-party logistics market in China growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on third-party logistics market in China covers the following areas:

• Third-party logistics market in China sizing

• Third-party logistics market in China forecast

• Third-party logistics market in China industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading third-party logistics market in China vendors that include COSCO Shipping Co. Ltd., CTSI Logistics, DEPPON LOGISTICS Co. Ltd., FedEx Corp., Fulfillment Bridge, JIAYOU INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS Co. Ltd., John Swire & Sons Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., and VHK LOGISTIC (HK) Ltd. Also, the third-party logistics market in China analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

