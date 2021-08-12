The Global Geared Motors and Drives Market is expected to grow by $ 4.64 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geared Motors and Drives Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03829236/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on geared motors and drives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing importance for accuracy in QC processes and large benefits of geared motors and drives systems in automotive plants. In addition, growing importance for accuracy in QC processes is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The geared motors and drives market analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The geared motors and drives market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food and beverage

• Metals and mining

• Automotive

• Wind power

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing need to maintain certification standards as one of the prime reasons driving the geared motors and drives market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading geared motors and drives market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Bonfiglioli Riduttori Spa, Eaton Corporation Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Regal Beloit Corp., Rexnord Corp., SDT Drive Technology, Siemens AG, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Also, the geared motors and drives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

